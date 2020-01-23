advertisement

The Dublin City Council promised to drop the Department of Housing’s demands for the dissolution of the Dublin Docklands Development Authority (DDDA) of around EUR 12 million, “in return for providing support” for the planned white water rafting -Investment.

The city council had borne substantial costs after the Docklands authority, established in 1997, was wound up in 2016. These included pension obligations, maintenance costs for roads and public areas, repairs to the tall ship Jeanie Johnson and litigation costs.

Last December, Dublin City Councils approved plans to build a white water rafting facility at George’s Dock next to the CHQ building in Dublin city center, which is expected to cost € 23 million. They were told that EUR 13 million would come from grants mainly from the central government, EUR 4 million from the Council’s reserves and just under EUR 5 million from development levies.

Earlier in the month, Council President Owen Keegan wrote to the Department of Housing to apply for funding for the project, according to the Irish Times’ correspondence.

Mr. Keegan said the Council and Department had previously discussed “resolving the financial problems resulting from the dissolution of the DDDA,” which had transferred its “roles, assets and liabilities” to the Council.

In the letter of November 21, it was suggested that the Council accept the additional costs “in exchange for providing assistance” for white water rafting instead of engaging in lengthy correspondence with the department on the matter and little hope project to have a successful outcome.

The correspondence was published under the Freedom of Information Laws.

A spokeswoman for the city council said the latest estimate of liabilities assumed by the defunct Docklands authority was about 12 million euros, but the total cost “is not being finalized for some time”.

While the city council was following up on the matter, “there is no legal obligation for the department to compensate the city council for these costs,” she said.

