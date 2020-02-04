advertisement

Whenever pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena has big dreams, the results are pleasing.

And after a series of personal successes last year, Obiena knows that the time has come to imagine how he won the elusive Olympic gold medal in Tokyo.

“My goal in Tokyo is gold. Not impossible, but very difficult, ”said Obiena during a break from training with renowned Ukrainian coach Vitaly Petrov in Formia, Italy.

The 24-year-old son of the former pole vaulting idol of the Philippines, Emerson Obiena, dreamed of winning the 2019 Asian Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar. It came true.

Shortly afterwards, the 2019 Summer Universiade in Naples, Italy, received another gold with a new national record of 5.76 meters.

Just two months after the Universiade, Obiena secured the berth in Tokyo at a tournament in Chiara, Italy on September 3 by clearing 5.81 meters and exceeding the qualification standard of 5.80 by a hair.

Obiena underscored a happy year with a dominant performance at the SEA Games in front of the home town of New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac.

“I’m really focused on improving my personal best of 5.81 meters,” said the athletic 6-foot-3 Obiena.

Obiena must overcome at least 6.03 meters, the height that the Brazilian Thiago Braz da Silva conquered to win the gold medal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. Braz da Silva also trains under Petrov.

Renaud Lavillenie from France (5.98 meters) took the silver, while Sam Kendricks (5.85 meters) from the USA completed the podium in Rio.

“I was supposed to compete twice in China in February and March. All competitions, decisions, and subsequent training are all about Tokyo, ”said Obiena.

The Asian Athletics Indoor Championships in Hangzhou, China were held on February 12th and 13th and the 18th World Indoor Athletics Championships a month later in Nanjing. Both were canceled due to the Corona virus outbreak in Wuhan, China. INQ

