There have been numerous drastic cuts in the media industry in recent years, one of which at iHeartRadio has recently affected more than 300 people on local US radio stations (and possibly up to 1,200). Often, cuts in local TV, radio, or print journalism are attributed to the increasing digital competition for viewers / listeners / readers / advertisers, and that can certainly be a factor, but it is imperative that there have been more in many cases recently Consolidation Matters Some of them controlled by private equity firms focused on massive cuts and quick dividend payments rather than the future of the business.

Dan Kennedy explains part of this case in a post for NPR subsidiary WGBH in Boston:

Radio and newspapers have one more thing in common: corporate greed exacerbates their problems and prevents the kind of investments that are required to position them for the future.

The latest attack on public interest came last week in the form of massive cuts announced by iHeartMedia. IHeartMedia owns more than 850 radio stations nationwide, including nine in Boston. The company, formerly known as Clear Channel, went bankrupt last July with debt of $ 5.75 billion (after $ 16.1 billion before bankruptcy) and under the control of – like Anne Steele the Wall Street Journal reported – “Lenders and bondholders led by Franklin Advisers Inc.”

In other words, iHeart is more of a financial move today than a media company. No wonder the company has cut hundreds of jobs.

… The road to radio ruin started with a giant step: the Telecommunications Act of 1996, a bipartisan monstrosity that removed significant property restrictions. Previously, Congress and the FCC had strictly limited the number of radio stations someone could control nationally and in a particular market, which meant that most of the stations were locally owned.

Within a year, as I reported for The Boston Phoenix, the frenzy of food had begun when national corporations devoured dozens of radio stations and financed them with debt that they paid off through austerity measures. What happened to iHeart last week was just the latest in an excavation that has been going on for a quarter of a century. One can even say that the success of public service broadcasting – including the two leading news stations in Boston, WGBH (89.7 FM) and WBUR (90.9 FM) – is a direct result of the implosion of commercial radio waves.

The destruction of local newspapers, such as the decline of local radio stations, has been ongoing for at least a generation, with chains like GateHouse Media and Gannett merging and cutting jobs.

It is worth exploring further. On the newspaper page, NewspaperOwnership.com is a worthwhile resource, a website based on a 2014 report by Penelope Muse Abernathy, professor at the University of North Carolina (Ritter Chair for Journalism and Digital Media Economics). The website contains lists of the largest companies owned by the years 2004, 2014 and 2016, a list of daily newspapers that have been closed and merged since 2004 (from which the screenshot above comes; the full version in this link is searchable), as well as case-sensitive studies on securities of investment companies. However, the summary gives a good overview of the current developments:

“A new media baron has emerged in the United States in the past ten years. Private equity funds, hedge funds and other newly formed investment partnerships have started to buy and actively manage newspapers across the country. These new owners are very different from the newspaper publishers who preceded them. For the most part, they lack journalistic experience or a civic mandate that publishers and editors traditionally represent. Newspapers make up only a fraction of their extensive business portfolio – from golf courses to subprime lenders – and are worth hundreds of millions, if not billions, of dollars. Your mission is to make money for your investors. They are therefore focused on short-term profits and ready to get rid of any holdings, including newspapers, that they do not think are profitable. “

… Large investment groups tend to use a standard formula when managing their newspapers – aggressive cost reductions coupled with increased sales and financial restructuring, including bankruptcies. Most have financed acquisitions with significant debt. In order to cut costs, the new media barons generally fired employees, frozen wages, cut benefits and consolidated sales and editorial functions. With sales and profits continuing to decline, a significant cost reduction was painful but necessary – and some newspapers may have been saved in the short term. However, most of the cost reduction gains have not been reinvested to improve the journalism of their newspapers, but instead have been used to pay loans, management fees and dividends from shareholders.

While this report only applies to newspapers, similar consolidation stories have been on local radio (especially with iHeartMedia, then Clear Channel, which devoured local channels under the 1996 Telecommunications Act mentioned earlier) and on television (especially with Sinclair’s various acquisitions, including the former Fox ) released sports regional sports networks last year and with Nexstar’s acquisition of Tribune). And consolidation is one of the main reasons why so many big cuts are being made. Large mergers are often sold because they make us compete with the digital market, but these mergers tend to lead to even more debt (where the acquiring company pays debts to pay off the acquired company and the acquired company often pays them to shareholders, including of these investment groups) and to huge rounds of layoffs and takeovers.

And even though these companies claim to be efficient and avoid duplication with cuts, many of the layoffs are much more. These cuts often result in different perspectives and detailed reporting on teams to syndicate a report across a chain, or worse, remove local reporting entirely to replace it with regional or national reporting. That’s what happens with many iHeartMedia cuts, and while some protests in favor of local ones (especially at 1460 KXNO Des Moines) have led to reversals, a lot of local reporting is dwindling as a result of extensive consolidation and subsequent cuts.

What is perhaps particularly worrying is that further potential consolidations are in sight. This is particularly evident in newspapers where NiemanLab’s Ken Doctor wrote in December that there would be more to come after the GateHouse and Gannett merger, and the five largest companies could possibly be reduced to two:

The first half of 2020 “will be the last dance in the newspaper industry,” one of my most accomplished sources of finance told me on Thursday – someone who has been right for years. “Everything will be cleared up in the first half of 2020.”

By “everything” he means consolidating ownership and control of the major newspaper companies in the United States. Just three weeks ago, there were five large chains – Gannett, GateHouse, McClatchy, Tribune and Alden Global Capitals MNG Enterprises – that could be two by mid-2020.

… What is most likely? Observers put a Tribune / MNG deal at the top of the list. The biggest reason? Only the big cost reduction by merging two large companies. There have been various non-financial hurdles in recent years that have stood in the way of various mergers. (Do the geographic footprints fit together? What about the corporate cultures? Do they match the future strategy?) But now it’s time to cut costs, and that goes above and beyond.

… How could we get two? It depends on McClatchy. After a merger between Tribune and MNG, McClatchy would again be the third largest US newspaper company – the position it held before Gannett was added to GateHouse made it number 2.

And as No. 3 loner, who struggles with the same economic efficiency as his colleagues, he would certainly like to have a dance partner. Only that the dance floor looks pretty sparse so late at night. There are not many options left. So it’s possible that McClatchy will join the new Tribune / MNG – or maybe even New Gannett. Both would have been hard to imagine in the industry not so long ago.

Further major consolidations could also take place on radio and television, and consolidations are likely to result in further massive cuts of cuts as shareholders receive large payouts. It is also important that this be done under a federal administration that appears to be quite cheap for large mergers and acquisitions (unless Disney appears to be taking over RSNs or AT&T / Time Warner, which was done anyway). Several Democratic presidential candidates have criticized some of these acquisitions. Given the upcoming presidential election in autumn 2020, this could offer another incentive to quickly complete consolidation deals. (And it is noteworthy that presidents have played a major role in regulating acceptable levels of consolidation in the past.) In any event, it seems certain that there will be much more significant media mergers and acquisitions in the near future, and that they will lead to many more local cuts.

(WGBH, NiemanLab, graphic from newspaperownership.com)

