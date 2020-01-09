advertisement

Meng Wanzhou lawyers are challenging the Border Services Agency of Canada (CBSA) and the RCMP covered some of their communications with each other in stopping and arresting Huawei’s chief financial officer.

According to court records, the defense counsel has argued CBSA officers leave parts of the plan and detention process in their records and make misleading statements in the documents, providing Meng’s attorney.

Meng’s lawyers are also charging those working with the RCMP to retrieve information about the FBI “illegally”. RCMP officer notes Vander Graaf indicating that the RCMP was checking whether the FBI wanted mylar bags used to store Meng’s phones and belongings. The RCMP gave the CBSA bags to preserve Meng’s affiliation. RCMP Officer Peter Lea’s notes about the FBI’s request to exchange information from MBS electronic devices seized by the CBSA at a customs check.

advertisement

Before our era criminal defense lawyer Gary Botting, who specializes in extradition proceedings and was formerly part of Meng’s counsel, believes she has a “good chance” of being released this spring before a scheduled court hearing in June, due to the RCMP amending the arrest plan to include CBSA Officers conducting a three-hour customs check on Meng.

Meng’s lawyers accuse CBSA officers of “deliberately” failing to mark their communications with U.S. law enforcement, failing to obtain notes of the revised plan report with the RCMP, where the plan was changed by the RCMP arresting on board on the plane to the CBSA stopping her for a customs inspection, and failing to keep records of “their prior knowledge” of the arrest warrant ordering Meng’s “immediate arrest”.

According to the records, two RCMP officers were in communication with the Canadian Department of Justice, updating them at least three times during phone calls to Meng’s CBSA detention. The defense argues that the RCMP and DOJ were aware of Meng’s detention but did nothing to intervene despite the court order in the order requiring her “immediate arrest”.

The defense is also accusing CBSA officers of failing to take notes of Meng’s “illegal interrogation” in connection with the US indictment, as well as of failing to document that they received Meng’s password in a piece of paper passed along. with RCMP.

“This could very well lead to dismissals due to abuse of process by the Canadian authorities and then she would be allowed to go home,” Botting said.

However, Canada, on behalf of the US, may appeal the judge’s possible dismissal decision.

“And that’s why the judge will want to be extremely careful in making sure the assessment is proper. And ultimately if she just completes it as the whole package and makes a decision about the performance, including all evidence presented by the United States, and then reveals that there is no double criminality here because if it did the same thing in Canada it would not have broken the law, mainly because we do not recognize Iran’s sanctions or will not we arrested no one on this basis … “Botting said.

One of the Crown prosecutors involved in the case, Robert Frater, previously argued in court that the actions of the CBSA and RCMP were “not at all wrong”.

“The RCMP and the CBSA have performed their duties in accordance with their legal obligations,” Frater said. “The evidence of a plot is non-existent. Because the plot does not exist, there was nothing to cover.”

Meng’s lawyers are saying that her Charter rights have been violated several times during her detention, including CBSA officers seizing her electronic devices to pass to the RCMP, detaining her three hours before the RCMP arrested her, seeking her luggage for reasons outside the Customs Act, failing to inform her why she was being held in custody and her right to a lawyer and “illegally forcing her to provide the codes”, which were then passed to the RCMP .

Last week, Meng Wanzhou’s legal adviser successfully won a disclosure request for more communications records between Canadian and US authorities, increasing the chance for the Huawei executive to be released due to alleged abuse of due process by the Services Agency Canadian Border Guards (CBSA) and RCMP, but legal experts believe a U.S. trade deal with China could also end the saga that reached its one-year anniversary on December 1st.

“Because it is a political issue it would be so easy for (Americans) to simply say, ‘We will not pursue these charges because of the international indictment,'” Botting said.

Last week the US President Donald Trump tweeted, “COMING VERY big deal with China. They want it, and so do we!”

Many political observers have noted that extradition allegations against Meng appear to be political in nature, with Trump confirming as far as when he suggested in a tweet last year that Meng’s freedom could be secured if the US-China trade war were resolved .

“It would be a perfect opportunity for him to resolve this issue and certainly take great paths around the world – from China, from Canada, certainly the US – but there is a prosecutor in New York who is completely defeating the drum, and the same court that has ousted some of Trump’s friends is still anxious to do the same with Meng, apparently, ”Botting said.

US authorities first sought Canada’s extradition of Meng on charges of fraud involving the imposition of sanctions against Iran.

Meng’s arrest in Canada led to rapid retaliation by the Chinese government, which went on to arrest former diplomat Michael Kovrig and entrepreneur Michael Spavor, both still imprisoned in China, as well as sanctions against Canadian farmers.

The stalemate between the two countries has turned Canadian public opinion against China and telecom giant Huawei; according to a recent survey conducted by the Angus Reid Institute, most Canadians are opposed to both Huawei helping build the 5G network and Canada boosting trade with China.

Toronto criminal lawyer Christopher Hicks, not involved in the Meng case, previously told The Millialial that it appears the due process has been violated by Canadian authorities.

“Never forget if you are in custody, if you are a suspect and the police are talking to you, they should tell you that you have your rights,” Hicks said.

“You have to arrest someone, not tell them in statements or submit their electronic information.”

advertisement