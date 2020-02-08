advertisement

Even artists dig donuts. Who doesn’t like the sweet treat that’s oh American?

In mid-March, the Donut Life Museum, a pop-up attraction of the visual art agency Art X Co with installations by LA artists, is coming here. The idea is to give a glimpse of life through modest enjoyment. Local artists include street artists Karlos “Bumps” Marquez and Cloe Hakakian. Sculptor Eric Peterson and wall painter Collin Salazar.

advertisement

The developers want visitors to know that they can be reached. You are welcome to whip your cell phone on the website: Visitors can have unforgettable, joyful experiences that can be captured through the lens of a camera. Be ready for a world full of smiles, laughter, a unique donut installation, multi-sensory rooms and many selfie moments that you don’t want to miss.

Best part? The entrance fee includes sweet treats.

Find it: At Westminster Mall on the second floor near Chuze Fitness & JC Penny, 2036A Westminster Mall, Westminster, 714-253-7901.

tickets: $ 25; $ 17 for children ages 6-12; Children under the age of 5 have free entry. Discounts for families of 4 and groups of 6. Ticket sales start on Sunday, February 9th. Use the “lovedonuts25” promo code for a 25% discount by Thursday, February 20th. Visit donutlifemuseum.com.

To open: Coming in March. Hours: 1-9am Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday. Closed Tuesday for private events.

Preview: Take a look at the Donut Life Museum at Galentine’s Day in Westminster from 12:00 to 17:00. Sunday February 9th. Sweet treats are served at a meet-and-greet with TikTokers Ondreaz Lopez, Tony Lopez, and Michael Le.

advertisement