Mary Ellen Molloy, the Co Donegal nurse who died last month in Melbourne, Australia, learned at her funeral service Thursday “how important it is to choose right from wrong”.

The 26-year-old from Ardara died when a tree fell into the taxi on December 20, in which she was traveling with friends.

The New Year celebrations in the close community were canceled when their remains came home in the early hours of Wednesday. Hundreds lined the streets of Glenties and Ardara, many of which had candles in their hands when the young nurse returned home.

Hundreds of mourners crowded into the Holy Family Church in Ardara for the funeral mass. Many more stood outside in the cold and rain.

Mary Ellen’s two brothers, John Ross and Karl Joseph, led their white coffin to the altar, closely followed by their parents Terence and Angela.

Mary Ellen Molloy’s remains are brought to the adjacent cemetery for burial from the Church of the Holy Family in Ardara, west of Co Donegal. Photo: North West Newspix

In an emotional sermon, Father Johnny Moore, supported by eight priests, including the great-uncle of the deceased, Father Des Sweeney, said goodbye emotionally and said: “From birth, Jesus Christ accompanied Mary Ellen at every moment of this beautiful life to her death. “

Father Moore said: “She was brought up to the importance of choosing between right and wrong and learned to recognize Christ.

“As a nurse, Mary Ellen pretended to be a wonderful carer, showed empathy to others in need, and showed the world her faith in Christ in the care she gave to others.

“These are just broad brushstrokes that don’t quite capture their beautiful personality.

“She was her father ‘s girl, devoted herself to her studies, loved the drama and overcame the nerves to recite a poem that showed great determination and indicated her character.

“She wanted to take time for people and always took time to get something positive out of the relationships she had made in her short but full life.

“She had a nice habit of opening her prayer book on a different page each day and made this her day’s intention. And we thank God today for the great impact she has had on others. “

Father Sweeney, whose voice broke, said Mary Ellen was “more alive than ever in Jesus Christ.

“It will always be here in everyone’s heart,” he said.

Memories of her life, including her nurse’s uniform and a relative’s cross, were brought up on the flowered altar.

Honor guards from her school Glenties Comprehensive and Ardara GAA were formed when her coffin was brought to the chapel. Ms. Molloy, a niece of former Donegal All-Ireland captain Anthony Molloy, had traveled to Australia 16 months ago as a nurse at the Royal Melbourne Hospital.

Six friends of Mary Ellen fought back tears as they read prayers from the faithful. Another friend of Mary Ellen recited a thought after communion.

“I see the countless Christmas trees / Below the world / With tiny lights like the stars of the sky / Reflected on the snow”, was the poem.

“The sight is so spectacular / Please wipe that tear away / Because I’m spending Christmas with Jesus Christ this year …”

After the funeral mass, Ms. Molloy’s remains were brought to the adjacent cemetery for burial.

