Outfielder Mookie Betts and lefty David Price are finally heading to the Los Angeles Dodgers from the Boston Red Sox as part of a deal agreed Sunday.

The trade was completed Monday after medical reviews.

The Dodgers will receive Betting and Pricing, along with cash to help cover Price’s remaining $ 96 million salary, the Red Sox confirmed.

The Red Sox will take on lawyer Alex Verdugo, along with two minor leaguers – shortstop Jeter Downs and catcher Connor Wong.

An earlier version of the trade, which would have included Dodgers right-hander Kenta Maeda moving to Minnesota and right-hander Brusdar Graterol moving from the Twins to Boston, collapsed when the Red Sox were worried about the surgically repaired arm. of Graterol.

Instead, the Dodgers ran out doing a special trade with Minnesota on Monday. Maeda, catcher Jair Camargo and a reported $ 10 million went to the Twins in exchange for Graterol, minor league outfielder Luke Raley and the 67th pick in the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft.

The Red Sox bid farewell to two key parts of their 2018 World Series championship team.

“Both David and Mookie gained legendary status in Boston in 2018,” said Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy. “Mookie, becoming the only American League player to win a World Series, MVP, Gold Glove and Silver Slugger in the same year, and David, with his memorable season run as a winning pitcher that captured both the AL squad and the club’s ninth World Championship Series.

“Their time in Boston will always be remembered as historic.”

For his six-year career, all with the Red Sox, Betts produced a .301 / .374 / .519 rushing line with 139 homers, 470 RBI and 613 runs in 794 games. In 2019, he hit .295 / .391 / .524 with 29 homers, 80 RBIs and 135 high-order runs.

Pricemming, slowed by injuries many times in his career, went 7-5 with a 4.28 ERA in 22 starts last year. The five-time All-Star is 150-80 with a 3.31 ERA in 321 career games (311 starts) for the Tampa Bay Rays, Detroit Tigers, Toronto Blue Jays and Boston.

Verdugo, 23, hit .294 / .342 / .475 with 12 homers and 44 RBI in 106 games for Los Angeles in 2019, appearing in all three positions on the field. Over three major league seasons, all with the Dodgers, he has a batting .282 / .335 / .449 batting average with 14 homers and 49 RBIs in 158 games.

Downs, born in Colombia and raised in Florida, is considered a top-100 prospect with the potential to become a power striker midfielder. Downs, who will turn 22 in July, played on two levels for the Dodgers minor league organization in 2019, amassing a .276 / .362 / .526 slash line with 24 home runs and 86 RBIs. 119 matches.

Wong, 23, is relatively young to be attractive, but has played at every level as a utility player. East Houston has pop and, apparently, a great work ethic.

Last year in Class-A and Double-A, Wong teamed to hit .281 and batted .541 with 24 homers, 24 doubles and 82 RBI, but he proved to be a free swinger, hitting 143 times at 423 at. -lakuriq.

Maeda, 31, finished 10-8 with a 4.04 ERA in 37 games (26 starts) last year in his fourth season with the Dodgers. His career record is 47-35 with a 3.87 ERA in 137 games (103 starts).

Graterol, 21, made his major league debut with the Twins in September, going 1-1 with an E66 of 4.66 in 10 relief appearances. In 18 minor league games (11 starts) on three levels last year, he finished a 7-0 combined with a save and a 1.92 ERA.

Raley, 25, hit .310 with eight homers and 23 RBI in 38 minor league games last season, then batted .244 with three home runs and 14 RBI in 23 games in the Arizona Fall League.

Camargo, 20, hit .236 / .301 / .342 with four homers and 41 RBI in 79 games in a Category A low last season.

