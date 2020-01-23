advertisement

Cervical screening sessions have been made available to reduce the impressive number of missed appointments.

Thousands of women across Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland will be able to access the clinic program.

advertisement

To coincide with awareness week for cervical cancer prevention, which runs from January 20 to 26, general practitioners and health centers have opened clinics to make smear tests available to women on a consultation basis.

The latest figures, according to the NHS, have revealed that more than 75,000 women in Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland have not attended potentially vital cervical screenings.

Jo’s Trust, a leading UK charity for cervical cancer, launched the ‘SmearforSmear’ campaign to encourage women to attend a screening and spread the message with a smeared lipstick on social networks.

The SmearForSmear campaign encourages women to attend cervical screenings.

(Image: Getty Images / Cultura RF)

Kate Sanger, communications manager for Jo’s Trust, said: “Cervical screening is the best protection against cervical cancer.

“There are many reasons why someone may miss an appointment, such as embarrassment, fear and not really knowing what it is for.

“Appointments can also be difficult to get because of work and family life.”

Cervical screening clinics in Leicester

The following clinics are the first to be announced in the city, and more will follow.

Patients who are registered in nearby NHS surgeries will be able to attend any appointment that covers their region.

February 1, 9 am-5pm. Charnwood practice, Merlyn Vaz Health and Social Care Center, 1 Spinney Hill Road LE5 3GH.

February 1 and March 3, 9 am-3pm. Community Health Center, Melbourne Road, LE2 0GU.

January 25, time to be confirmed. Groby Road Medical Center, 9 Groby Road, LE3 9ED.

February 22, time to be confirmed. Fosse Medical Practice, 344 Fosse Road North,

LE3 5RR.

LE3 5RR. March 21, time to be confirmed. Oakmeadow Surgery, 87 Tatlow Road, Glenfield,

LE3 8NF.

You can find out more about the places and dates of upcoming meetings by clicking here.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

What to expect during your cervical screening?

Your visit should last approximately 10 minutes, the procedure itself taking only a few minutes.

All questions will be answered by your nurse who will give you clear instructions on what to do.

The nurse will use a small soft brush to take a sample of cells from your cervix which will be sent to a laboratory for analysis.

Cervical cancer is the most common form of cancer in women under the age of 35. Between the ages of 25 and 49, screening is required every three years. After that, women are invited to screenings every 5 years until the age of 64.

.

advertisement