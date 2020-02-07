advertisement

A Republican dissident bomb found in a truck in Co Armagh was said to explode on Brexit day aboard a ferry “around the time the UK left the EU”.

Deputy chief of police George Clarke told reporters on Thursday that a call to a media company had been received on January 31 that a truck trailer was found in Belfast harbor to carry a “midnight boat” bomb.

advertisement

In another call to a media company on Monday, the caller said the intention was “that this device will explode on Friday night, around the time the UK left the EU,” said ACC Clarke.

The PSNI believes the Republican dissident group Continuity IRA was responsible.

The device, he said, “could have caused death and very serious injury and damage to the public.”

It was in the Silverwood Industrial Estate in Lurgan late Monday or early Tuesday morning after an operation that ACC Clarke described as “significant clearance”.

“Our information,” he said, “is that this truck has never left the yard.” The second call indicates the bombers’ intention to travel to Belfast, ”he said.

Police experts assume that the bombers have attached the device to the wrong trailer. ACC Clarke said those who planted the device were “absolutely unfeeling and ruthless.”

“These bombs are made by terrorists, they are of a standard that does not guarantee safety, and after the device left this yard, it exposed people to the public road in busy times and at high risk in busy places,” said he.

Viable bomb

“If the device was planted on a Friday, it was between Friday and Monday before they gave us the information that would allow us to locate the (device),” said ACC Clarke. “During this time, a viable bomb is in a commercial area, which poses a significant risk to anyone who is within range.”

According to ACC Clarke, the public can expect an “increased uniformed presence in and around ports in Northern Ireland” as well as additional covert security measures.

Northern Ireland’s first minister, DUP leader Arlene Foster, said the bomb discovery was “a frightening reminder of the terrorist threat”.

“The potential damage that could have been done here in Northern Ireland, on board a ferry or in the UK, and the loss of life is beyond consideration,” she said.

“It is important that information was available that would allow the police to search the ferry and ensure that it could sail safely. Interrupting such potential attacks can save lives and we are very grateful to all those who work for the safety of the public and thwart the efforts of the terrorists.

“It is vital that information remains available and that the police are helped to bring all those responsible for such incidents to justice.”

Belfast is docking

Following the first police call on Friday, the PSNI, in collaboration with the ferry company, the Belfast Harbor authorities and Police Scotland, carried out inspections and searches on the Belfast docks area.

Nothing was found. There was no midnight ferry, but at 11:16 p.m. a Stena Line ferry sailed safely to Scotland.

A spokesman for Stena Line said the company could not comment on the ongoing police investigation.

According to ACC Clarke, the subsequent call on Monday contained “significantly more details”.

“It gave us the details of a commercial carrier, and it indicated that the device had been left behind on a vehicle or trailer that was associated with this company and that this device was set to explode on Friday evening around the UK time Leave the EU. “

On Monday and Tuesday, the police and the transport company excluded around 400 vehicles from their search. The device was found on a truck in the Silverwood Industrial Estate.

It was secured by British Army bomb disposal experts.

The device was found along with a trailer from Lurgan-based Agro Merchants, which supplies fresh and frozen foods across the UK and EU.

In a statement to the Irish Times, a company spokesman said they “worked closely with the PSNI to quickly determine if any of our vehicles were affected (in the incident) and were able to do so with the support of local authorities.” be to locate it and remove the objects from the area.

“We attach great importance to the safety of our employees and the public and have worked with local authorities who acted promptly to successfully and safely close the situation,” he said.

“Totally irresponsible”

Seamus Leheny of the Freight Transport Association said it was “completely irresponsible” that a device should be placed on a truck, which would endanger the life of its driver and other road users.

If it had started on a ferry, he would have said: “We could have looked at a multiple loss of life.”

It was a “dangerous and sad day” for the drivers and a worrying development for the transport industry.

“Do we have to go back to the days of truck reviews?” He said. “We don’t want to see security checks on trailers, but now there is fear.”

Dolores Kelly, MLA of the SDLP, said the backers of the attempted bombing were “intent on causing maximum destruction and killing innocent people.”

“We cannot complain about the threat posed by Republican dissidents and their will to kill people in our communities in pursuit of an outdated ideology that has been rejected by the Irish people.

“If anyone has information about these attempted bombings, I would encourage them to contact the police as soon as possible. It is important that we bring these criminal gangs to justice before they kill anyone else. “

UUP MLA, Doug Beattie, said the British government should find and detain the perpetrators for national security reasons.

“This was not a small device, it was a very deliberate attempt to cause an explosion on a ferry, and given the inherent instability of these devices, it would have been easy in the back yard of the truck, on the M1, in the middle of Belfast or in New York can explode on a ferry in the middle of the Irish Sea.

“Without a doubt, it was an attempt to isolate Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK by creating a threat to on-board ferry services,” he said.

“If this had been on a ferry from Dover to Calais, the British government would have mobilized all means to track down the perpetrators. I urge them to do this and treat it as the national security threat it is, “he said.

advertisement