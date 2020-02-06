advertisement

A Republican dissident bomb that was discovered in a truck in Co Armagh may be set to explode aboard a ferry to Scotland on Brexit Day.

Northern Ireland Police (PSNI) are investigating a connection between the device, which was found in an industrial area in Lurgan on Tuesday, and a warning of a bomb aboard a truck at Belfast Docks that was scheduled to take the ferry on Friday, January 31 the date of the United Kingdom’s exit from the EU.

Detective Superintendent Sean Wright of the PSNI Terrorism Investigation Unit said that based on this information, the police “carried out checks on the port area and worked with the ferry company, Belfast authorities and the police in Scotland to try to locate this device.” ,

“After thorough checks, nothing was found. The ferry drove and arrived safely in Scotland, ”he said.

On Monday evening, he said that the police had received another report that the explosive device had been attached to a truck from a well-known freight forwarder.

“This more detailed information allowed the police to conduct targeted investigations with the carrier,” he said.

“On Monday evening, February 3, and Tuesday, February 4, the police and the transport company in the region eliminated 400 vehicles to locate the detonator.

“The device was then found attached to a truck in the Silverwood Industrial Estate. This explosive device was brought to safety. ”

Det Supt Wright said the information available to the police indicated that Republican dissidents intentionally and ruthlessly attached explosives to a truck.

“If this vehicle has been driven and the device has exploded anywhere along the M1, over the Westlink or into the Harbor Estate, the associated risks need not be taken into account.

“The only conclusion we can draw is that the Republican dissidents have once again shown total disregard for the community, businesses, and society as a whole.”

He appealed to anyone who was in the Silverwood commercial area between 4:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. on Friday, January 31, and who noticed unusual activities to contact the police.

“In addition, I ask anyone who has been in the area and has dash cam footage at the same time that he urgently turns to the police,” he said.

“The police can be contacted on emergency number 101. Alternatively, information can also be forwarded to the independent Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

