A delta flight to Shanghai, China, had to return to Los Angeles International Airport shortly after take-off due to a mechanical problem – and apparently fuel was being dispensed that irritated the skin of children and employees outside of a Cudahy primary school, the authorities announced.

Delta flight 89 landed safely in LAX shortly before noon, said LAX spokesman Heath Montgomery. The airline started shortly after 11:30 a.m., according to FlightAware, a third-party website that tracks commercial flights.

No injuries were reported on board since the aircraft was able to roll back to the gate on its own, Montgomery said. The specific mechanical problem was not known.

Less than 15 minutes after the plane landed, Los Angeles city firefighters were called to 93rd Street Elementary School on 300 block on East 93rd Street in Cudahy to report possible fuel spills on campus after a plane crashed over the School had flown. Spokesman Nicholas Prange said.

The authorities had not yet confirmed that the fuel came from that particular flight.

Two classes were out at the time, Montgomery said

About 70 firefighters were at the school to take care of the people who were likely to be hit by the landfill, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

As of 1:10 p.m., 17 children and nine adults were treated at the school for minor injuries, said Leslie Lua, spokeswoman for the county fire department.

This is an evolving story and will be updated with more details as they become available.

