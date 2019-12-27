advertisement

The Disney store on Grafton Street in Dublin is struggling to get approval for its controversial planning application for security measures to prevent homeless people from sleeping in the door.

The Dublin City Council has asked the United States entertainment giant for more information about its plans for an extendable security gate with an open gate to the store entrance.

advertisement

Local authority planners said they were concerned about the materials proposed by Disney because it was important that the security gate did not interfere with the street scene.

They pointed out that the Disney store is located in the Grafton Street Architectural Conservation Area and is covered by a special planning control system, which means that the use of high quality materials is “critical”.

Disney has now been asked to address these concerns before deciding to apply for the security gate.

The city council said it had a policy that required high design and surface quality for new and replacement stores, signage, and advertising.

Shop fronts are said to be one of the most important elements in determining the character, quality and image of the streets both in the city center and in the urban villages.

The Grafton Street ACA directive states that external roller shutters are not permitted and should be made of an open, fine-density grille when used behind a shop window.

The color of the lock must also match the color of the shop front.

The Grafton Street area planning control scheme says that when choosing a security system, retailers need to strike a balance between securing their premises and maintaining the area’s appeal, especially after normal business hours when window shopping is an important part of window shopping Generation of night can play pedestrian activity.

‘Incorrect use’

Documents from consultants working for the Disney Store indicated that homeless people who sought refuge in its door were an “abuse” of the area.

“Disney Store employees have observed that the recessed door is used by homeless people to sleep, and there are reports of overt drug use,” they said.

CBRE also alleged that Gardaí had been contacted several times to deal with in-store incidents that exposed employees to threatening behavior and confrontation.

While the City Council has recognized the need for security at the Disney Store in response to what the company calls anti-social behavior, it is important that no proposal affects the street scene.

An architect, Enda Fanning, also criticized the proposed security measure, claiming that it was an “inferior industrial design of an unknown material and not in line with the Grafton Street area”.

Mr. Fanning claimed that industrial, retractable security gates were used to circumvent the restrictions on the use of roller shutters.

“They are aesthetically damaging to a store and the street scene, and the Council should reject such planning requests,” said Fanning.

The architect contested Disney’s homeless claims to justify the need for a security gate, claiming that it gave a “wrong impression” that the entrance to the store was being misused.

Mr Fanning, who said he volunteered to work with the homeless, said that inconvenience to shopkeepers could occasionally arise during opening hours when a homeless person may need to move on.

‘Only hope’

“For many thousands, such sunken doors in the city and in the country are the only hope of a bed for the night,” he added.

Mr. Fanning said that the security gate proposal was a “gross overreaction” to the current situation.

He added: “If a company like Disney uses a planning application to solve a problematic issue rather than dealing with homeless people, it is unfair and does not help the overall problem. It is not of help to the local community. ”

advertisement