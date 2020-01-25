advertisement

One owner said he was almost in tears after finding the mess left by the tenants in his apartment.

Daniel Needes had rented his three-bed house in Pont-y-Rhyl, Wales, to a family from January 2018 until the end of 2019 for £ 550 per month.

The Bridgend property had been in “immaculate condition”, having been completely renovated by his late father and had been fitted with new appliances, reports Wales Online.

But Daniel said that less than two years later, the tenants had suddenly moved without notice and he discovered that the property had been completely ransacked.

Daniel, a single father, said, “I went down to the house as soon as I could and that was when I saw what they had done.

Wallpaper peeled off the walls

Daniel said he almost cried when he saw the mess

“To be honest, when I saw him for the first time, I almost cried. They had completely ransacked it.”

He claims that he did not find out that the family had left when he received a letter from the Ministry of Labor and Pensions – who paid the rent directly to Daniel – saying that the payments had stopped because he did not was no longer their owner.

In the kitchen, the tenants left so many plastic bags, crushed boxes, garbage bags and empty food containers that the floor was completely hidden. Garbage was stacked high in the sink, a greasy fryer was left on the side, and a chest freezer half full of thawed food was left wide open.

Daniel said the family left rotten food in the kitchen, bathroom and in bags scattered throughout the house, as well as prescription drugs, including tablets and inhalers.

The state of the kitchen

“The house reeked. They turned it into a trash can,” he said.

Shocking photos show that the wallpaper had been torn down, the walls had been punctured, the doors were broken, and the once cream carpet was covered in dirt and black stains.

The tenants also left lots of side effects like clothes and toys all over the house. In one room, a giant pink dollhouse can be seen among the clutter while in another, black sheets and a cartoon-themed comforter were left on a child’s bed.

Daniel said he envisioned that there would be thousands of repairs.

“The house needs to be undressed,” he said. “I spent hundreds of them just to empty the house and the garden and I don’t think anything is recoverable.

“It’s a shame.”

One of the bedrooms

Clothes stuffed in a wardrobe

But for Daniel, the hardest part was seeing his father’s hard work lost.

He said, “He spent five years doing it and it was spotless, it looked like a show house.

“He died soon after. I was planning on going home but I had to move in with my mother so I decided to let him out.

“I’m just glad he wasn’t there to see the state they left him in because it would crush him.”

Daniel said the tenants had also accumulated around £ 1,000 in arrears on the stopped gas and electricity meters.

But despite the time and money required to put the house back in praiseworthy condition, Daniel has not been sidelined from his property.

He said, “I don’t know where I got it wrong. I think there should be some sort of database where landlords can upload evidence against tenants so others can be wary of it. to come up.

“I will put the house back in good condition and rent it out, that did not deter me. But I will certainly be more careful in the future.”

