It was the disgusting mess council officers they were facing in the back garden of a couple’s house that they found when they dumped more trash in an alley.

There were broken mattresses, an old fridge-freezer and chairs, stacks of cardboard boxes and black garbage bags full of trash in the house garden in north-west Leicestershire.

District council officers found Ricky Rushton, 26, and Holly Marlow, 24, after throwing more piles of cardboard into the lane.

They had recovered it from a company, claiming that they would dispose of it legally.

The North West Leicestershire District Council then traced the pair and discovered that they also kept a huge pile of trash in the back garden of their house, which they did not have a license to do.

It turned out that the two men offered unlicensed collections to companies, and then dumped the waste, a court said.

The council found them at The Moorlands, Coleorton, near Ashby, during their investigation into two incidents of flytippingy on a nearby unclassified track, which goes from The Moorlands, Coleorton to Farm Town, Coleorton in January 2019.

Council officers checked the dump, checked the garbage there, and were able to trace a company in Coalville – and then the couple.

The owner made a statement saying that Rushton and Marlow had been employed to remove the waste – believing that it would be disposed of properly.

The couple were summoned to careful interviews with council officers, but after failing to appear, a prosecution case was put in place.

They then appeared in Leicester County Court in October, where Rushton pleaded guilty to two counts of transporting waste without the required license and two counts of illegal disposal of controlled waste (spill of flies) .

Marlow pleaded guilty to two counts of transporting waste without the required permit and to one charge of handling, preserving or disposing of controlled waste.

The case was remanded to Leicester Crown Court for conviction in December, where the two defendants have received 12-month community orders and are required to do 100 hours unpaid work.

The two must also pay £ 750 each for the costs of the council to bring the case to court.

Councilor Andrew Woodman, holder of the Community Services Authority portfolio, said after the case: “We are delighted to see these two convenience stores brought to justice and sentenced to 100 hours each. our communities.

“The spill of flies is unacceptable and this case makes it clear that we are investigating and that when we find evidence, we will prosecute the culprits if necessary in court.

“There is also an important message here for businesses. All businesses must have a waste management contract with an approved company which will issue waste transfer notes as a sort of receipt to show that the waste has been disposed of properly. .

“We can request these transfer notes from any company at any time. Failure to comply with these conditions may constitute an offense and leave the owner liable to a fixed fine of £ 300.

“We encourage all witnesses who steal from the neighborhood to report it to us online at www.nwleics.gov.uk so that we can investigate.”

