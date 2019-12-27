advertisement

The descendants of a postman who disappeared from Co Waterford 90 years ago hope that the community shared by the case will not leave a “bad feeling” behind.

Larry Griffin disappeared during his rounds on Christmas Day 1929. He was last seen in the coastal village of Stradbally.

In one case filed by the state, 10 people were charged with murder, including two Gardaí, a teacher and a tax collector. All 10 were later acquitted when the lead witness withdrew his evidence.

After a mass to mark the 90th anniversary of Larry Griffin’s disappearance in his hometown Kilmacthomas on Friday, a plaque was unveiled as a tribute to him at the village’s former post office.

The memorial service was organized by An Post and attended by the Griffin family, which included the postman’s 99-year-old daughter-in-law, Bridie Griffin.

“I remember all the excitement, it was massive at the time and a very unusual case overall,” she said. “The thing is, what happened might have been an accident, but it was the fact that the body was hidden – that caused the pain.”

Financial difficulties

Failure to ever find Larry Griffin’s body meant that his wife Mary could never claim the widow’s pension, which made the family financially difficult.

Ms. Griffin said the case was “too difficult” for her husband Jack, the postman’s son, to talk about. He was 18 when his father disappeared.

“Christmas has not been an easy time in this house for years,” said Mrs. Griffin. “It is the younger generations, the grandchildren, who have been able to speak about everything. They are the innocent parties.”

Larry Griffin’s great-granddaughter Laura Griffin (28) said, however, that the pain caused by the case “shook the generations in the family”.

However, she now said, “There is no bad feeling about the Griffin family and there is no bad blood between us and Stradbally.”

The author of a book on enforced disappearance, Fachtna Ó Drisceoil, said the story that was once taboo in Co Waterford was an example of how “Ireland is changing”.

“I think people no longer want these scandals, these injustices that happened in our past … to hide,” he said. “They want them to be in the light and in the day, and victims of these injustices, like the Griffin family, want their stories heard and their stories recognized.”

theories

Rosemary Brown, whose grandfather George Brown was a postmaster in Kilmacthomas at the time of the disappearance, recently discovered a bundle of handwritten letters that were sent between him and a relative in 1930.

In them, Brown discusses theories surrounding the case and also laments his missing postman, who had once been a soldier in the British Army.

“Poor Larry, he has traveled to three continents and has (now) disappeared in his home region,” he wrote.

The Griffins still hope that Larry Griffin’s body will be found someday, but admit the chances are slim.

However, Laura Griffin said that “it may be the case that the truth went to the grave with no one alive to tell us about it.”

