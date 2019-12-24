advertisement

MUMBAI – One of Bollywood’s top directors has called on his three superstar actors to break their silence over a new citizenship law that has caused unrest in India, saying they could affect millions of fans.

At least 21 people have died since crowds took to the streets outraged by the legislation of the Hindu-led nationalist government, which critics say discriminates against Muslims.

The violence and political storm that is spreading around it has posed a dilemma for a film industry dominated by Muslim actors, filmmakers and crew, but it is bringing interest to the wider, predominantly Hindu population.

advertisement

A large number of figures have spoken out against the law and violence, some at rallies in Mumbai, the heart of Bollywood. But none of his top three stars – Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan – have made public statements. All three are Muslims.

“I am really angry with anyone who has not spoken,” director Anubhav Sinha, a critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, told Reuters.

“These three actors and their fan following are something else. A word from them can affect millions, “added Sinha, who directed Shah Rukh Khan in the 2011 movie” Ra One “.

He said it didn’t matter what they said about the law or the violence, just that they contributed to the debate. “I’m not saying that they have to agree with me or others. Their thinking may be the opposite of what we have.”

None of the three Khans, who are unrelated, responded to Reuters’ requests for comment.

Industry insiders say the lack of comment or condemnation by some of the industry’s biggest names points to a widespread cultural shift from Hollywood – where actors regularly take political causes and criticize the government.

“In America, (President Donald) Trump cannot use government machinery to pursue actors who disagree with him, but here, that fear is very much there,” film and journalist critic Rajeev Masand told Reuters.

Modi has regularly appeared alongside actors and figures in the film industry at public events. On the other hand, the industry has produced films that some critics have said have come close to political endorsements.

Three films have appeared this year with leading actors in prime roles, including a biography entitled “Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

Actress Sayani Gupta – who appeared with Shah Rukh Khan in his film “Fan” for 2015 – last week drew a selfie that renowned young actors including Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt took with Modi at an event. She added the message: “It’s time to talk guys.” A representative for Ranveer Singh said he was unavailable for comment while Bhatt’s spokesman did not immediately respond.

For protesters, especially those at Jamia Millia University in New Delhi, where Shah Rukh Khan was enrolled in his youth, his silence feels like a betrayal.

“Someone like him is silent is unacceptable,” said literature student Zoya Nadeem Azmi. (Editing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

advertisement