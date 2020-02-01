advertisement

It’s hard to reconcile “ The Lighthouse ” – a film inspired by Herman Melville, Greek mythology, Edgar Allen Poe, German Expressionism and more – and the man who has it all assembled.

At 36 and two films in his career, Robert Eggers does not seem to be the type to make this kind of film. He is dressed in a solid black garment, has a cropped haircut and beard, and many gold rings adorn his fingers. He wouldn’t be out of place in a trendy tattoo parlor, and he speaks with a flat American accent and at a brisk pace.

However, in his two films – The Witch (2018) (or “The VVitch”) and 2020 “The Lighthouse” – they present a period-specific dialogue and outfit, dealing with issues and themes missing from the world of today, and almost seem to reject everything in mainstream movies today.

Eggers has no easy answer to his success to date, and the question seems to put him a little uncomfortable, but he’s doing his best to answer. “It’s … honestly not something I think about. I’m just trying to do my job and make the most of what I can,” he offers, and explains how all his work is not so widely praised.

He underlines the fact that “ The Lighthouse ” did not conquer all those who watched it, but he is comforted with the certainty that he made the film as he wanted, and that it was told as best he could. “I can doubt myself afterwards, but not before and not during. It is not easy to … try to balance my expectations with my ambitions. I just have to trust what I do, and then reconsider after. “

On the subject of his actors, he applauds their work ethic and their dedication to the script. On the question of Willem Dafoe, Eggers explains that the role was intended to evoke mythological characters. “He is Pan, he is a satyr, he is this evil and tricky god, he lights up the character of Rob, and yet we are still completely captivated by him, because he is so good,” says Eggers.

In particular, Triton’s speech – which sees Dafoe calling the sea god to strike the dead Robert Pattinson character – is one of those moments, but it falls somewhere between ridiculous humor. In fact, the whole reason for this speech is that the character of Robert Pattinson hates the cuisine of Willem Dafoe. The soggy old world monologue is the cornerstone of Dafoe’s performance, and it’s the one Eggers wrote with the full spirit of Herman Melville, Edgar Allan Poe, and more in his head.

“I wrote it over and over, kept taking things out and putting them back in place, wondering how far to go with it, coming back to it until it was where it should be “, He explains. The script itself in the scene leaves nothing to chance. Even the fists that shake minutely are on the page.

Although “ The Lighthouse ” may have been excluded from the awards season, with the exception of one nomination for best photography, public reaction so far and rave reviews undoubtedly indicate some something much more lasting than the price nominations. In fact, Eggers is already preparing for his next project, “ The Northman, ” the one who sees him reform with Willem Dafoe and tells a story of 10th century revenge in Iceland.

“The lighthouse” is now in Irish cinemas.

