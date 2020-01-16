advertisement

When history is written about how China came to replace the United States as the world’s largest economy, the interim trade agreement signed by Donald Trump and Chinese Premier Liu He on Wednesday at the White House will likely be relegated to the postscript. The economic growth that China has experienced since Deng Xiaoping came to power in the late 1970s is so remarkable that, once adjusted for the fact that the prices of the same goods can vary considerably from one country to country, its economy is already about four trillion dollars more than the US economy, according to the World Bank. Over time, this gap will certainly widen more and more.

China’s pure economy explains why so many high-ranking American corporate figures were seated in the East Room of the White House on Wednesday, when Trump and Liu signed a ninety-page trade agreement that was billed as phase I of a larger agreement, which is expected to be negotiated in the coming months and years. For large companies such as Boeing, Ford and General Electric, the Chinese market is already a key market, and it has the potential to become huge. But under what conditions will these companies be admitted or authorized to develop?

During much of the epic period of China’s economic transformation, the terms were dictated by the Chinese, and they tended to be quite harsh. To set up a factory or office in the Middle Empire, foreign companies often had to partner with a local company or buy many of their components from local companies. Often, foreign companies had to teach companies how to build these components and provide proprietary technical information. As Keith Bradsher, the head of the Shanghai office of The Times explains, this has enabled China to create its own industrial champions, many of whom are state-owned or receive heavy subsidies from the government. Other parts of the Chinese economy have effectively remained closed to non-Chinese companies. In some areas, such as entertainment, technology and pharmaceuticals, foreign companies have looked helpless because their products were pirated and their copyright infringed.

The Chinese growth model was not new. At the beginning of the 19th century, for example, many Massachusetts cotton mills were based on models from Great Britain and had been transported across the Atlantic. Setting up low-cost manufacturing facilities, subsidizing local producers and restricting access to potential foreign competitors have been key elements of the Asian growth model, including countries like Japan , Taiwan and South Korea were the pioneers in the post-war period. Chinese innovation mainly consisted in applying this model on a large scale, independently of foreign complaints.

When Trump came to power, he was determined to force changes in Chinese behavior and reduce the US-China trade deficit, which had reached more than four hundred billion dollars. It imposed tariffs on more than three hundred billion dollars of Chinese exports and, in August 2019, it announced that it would expand the tariffs to include almost all Chinese products. With the trade dispute having already hit American farmers and industrial producers hard, there was concern that a general escalation would cause the economy as a whole to slow down during an election year, and could potentially lead to a strong stock market downturn. In September, Trump blinked and postponed the new fares. In October, the administration announced that the two sides had agreed to the outline of an interim agreement, which was the one signed on Wednesday.

How important is the agreement? Of course, Trump brought it up. “This is the biggest contract we have ever seen,” he said. Robert Lighthizer, the Hawk trade representative, who led the US negotiating team, was more measured. In December, he said the agreement “is making significant structural changes and fully enforceable and is beginning to rebalance trade relations between the United States and China”. But even this assessment can be overly optimistic. From the start, China has been playing a waiting game, trying to survive Trump. Now it looks like Beijing has bought the US president with nice headlines about buying more American products – “They thought it was a fifty billion dollar agricultural deal.” Now it is well over two hundred billion, including fifty for agriculture, “sang Trump, while hiding, once again, by abandoning his mercantilist practices.

The key point is that the agreement does not end the trade war. It’s just a truce – a formalization of the October pledge not to escalate. Until at least the end of Trump’s current term, most of the tariffs he has introduced will remain in effect. According to Chad Brown of the Peterson Institute for International Economics, the average tariff on imports from China will be 19.3%, down from around 3% when Trump took office. Of course, this is something Trump, the self-proclaimed Tariff Man, sees as a feature rather than a bug in the agreement. “I leave them” – the rates – “because otherwise we don’t have a card to negotiate with,” he said.

The body of the agreement contains many details on China’s commitments to protect intellectual property, welcome foreign investment with fewer restrictions, and guarantee market access to foreign competitors. “China will open up even more,” said Liu in his remarks. But Beijing has made similar public commitments before, only to abandon them or slow their implementation. Last year, the US side insisted that the Chinese modify certain national laws to fulfill their obligations under the trade agreement, but this was not mentioned in the interim agreement. “It will really depend on whether they” – the Chinese – “do what they say they are going to do,” William Reinsch, a former undersecretary for commerce at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told Bloomberg Television. .

Trump administration officials highlighted the enforcement mechanisms contained in the agreement, including the creation of a bilateral conflict resolution body. Here too, however, there may be less than what we see. “The dispute settlement section will have the same problem we have always encountered,” said James Green, a former US trade negotiator, to the Wall Street Journal. “Companies are reluctant to become poster children for market access problems or discriminatory treatment.” In addition, the agreement says nothing about two other key areas of conflict: government subsidies to Chinese companies and the operation of public enterprises. These and other thorny issues should be dealt with in negotiations leading to phase II of the agreement. But the road ahead “is going to be long and difficult,” said Reinsch.

