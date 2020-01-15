advertisement

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – January is National Radon Action Month. This is the perfect time to make sure your home is protected from the gas.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) encourages people to know the risks of gas and to test it in their homes.

advertisement

Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas, but there is no way to detect it unless you test for it.

“It is due to the mining of radioactive rocks in the soil. It is everywhere. It can penetrate buildings through cracks and holes in the foundation, ”said Leslie Coolidge, South Carolina Radon Program Coordinator. “It’s odorless, colorless, and tasteless. So you can’t see it with your senses. If you have a problem, you can only test it.”

During the National Radon Campaign Month, the DHEC wants people to make sure their homes are safe.

“Even if your house is tested well, you may want to test it again in the future, especially if you are renovating your house or using your basement as a living area when it wasn’t a living area,” said Coolidge.

Radon is a risk of lung cancer.

“It’s the second leading cause of lung cancer after smoking. It’s the most common cause of non-smokers,” said Coolidge. If you’re a smoker and you’re also exposed to radon, smoking significantly increases the risk of radon-induced lung cancer. “

DHEC offers free radon test kits to help you determine if there are security risks in your household.

“If your test is high, we offer you a follow-up test. And you always want to make two, you don’t want to make decisions based on one, ”said Coolidge.

If radon is a problem, you will need to hire a contractor to vent the gas under your house.

If you would like to register for a free DHEC radon test kit, click here.

advertisement