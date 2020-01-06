advertisement

Tiffany Haddish has developed from a stand-up comic to a guest star and a full-fledged film star and plays a number of comedies and even some dramatic roles. She took so many with her that she can take on co-star Kevin Hart as one of the hardest working people in Hollywood. This weekend Haddish will appear in “Like a Boss” with Rose Byrne and Salma Hayek. See how the actress has developed over the years.

Haddish was born in Los Angeles on December 3, 1979. After becoming the first caregiver for her family after an accident with her mother, she decided to go to the Laugh Factory Comedy Camp when she was 17. There she was looked after by people like Richard Pryor and Dane Cook.

“Bill Bellamy, who’s kidding?” (2007)

Haddish got her break in the comedy competition “Bill Bellamy’s Who’s Got Jokes?” And has had guest appearances on shows such as “Chelsea Lately”, “That’s So Raven”, “My Name Is Earl” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”

“The Carmichael Show” (2015)

Haddish got a recurring role in “Real Husbands of Hollywood” in 2013, followed by another part in the Oprah Winfrey series “If Loving You Is Wrong” the following year. However, she left this role after a season when she got a major break in NBC’s “The Carmichael Show” for three seasons. She played Nekeisha on the show, the estranged wife of Lil Rel Howery’s character Bobby.

“Keanu” (2016)

She starred in one of Haddish’s biggest film roles in 2016 as Hi-C with Jordan Peele, Keegan-Michael Key and an adorable cat in the action comedy “Keanu”.

“Girls Trip” (2017)

Haddish exploded as a household name after starring in Universal’s slick comedy “Girls Trip” along with an outstanding cast that included Regina Hall, Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith. Her party animal energy and her propensity to hide contraband in her “pouch hole” made her an instant star after the film grossed $ 140 million worldwide.

“Tiffany Haddish: She’s Ready! From the Hood to Hollywood” (2017)

Immediately after the success of “Girls Trip”, Haddish launched a stand-up comedy special called “Tiffany Haddish: She Ready! From the Hood to Hollywood” on Showtime, with which viewers get to know their humble roots in nursing and could prove you was ready for the big time.

“Saturday Night Live” (2017)

Within a few months, Haddish was the first black female stand-up comic to host “Saturday Night Live”. In her monologue, she joked that she would wear her expensive, white Alexander McQueen dress again and again, a promise that she later fulfilled.

“Night School” (2018)

Haddish started a wave of film comedies after her whirlwind in 2017 and played with Kevin Hart in the comedy “Night School” of 2018. This year she was everywhere and appeared in “Uncle Drew”, “The Oath” and “Nobody’s Fool”. She even dived into music videos with Drake and Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B.

“Tuca & Bertie” (2019)

Haddish has proven to be as productive as Kevin Hart in recent years as she managed to appear on two TV shows in addition to her films. She played with Tracy Morgan in the TBS sitcom “The Last O.G.” and then played a speaking cartoon toucan about “Tuca & Bertie” by the creator of “Bojack Horseman”. Although Netflix canceled the show after only one season.

“The Kitchen” (2019)

Haddish had a dramatic turn in the crime drama “The Kitchen” with Elisabeth Moss and Melissa McCarthy, although the film was overwhelmed with critics and the box office.

“Children Say The Most Damned Things” (2019)

ABC chose Haddish to host the revival of the “Kids Say the Darnedest Things” television series, which will continue until early 2020.

“Like a Boss” (2020)

Haddish’s latest film “Like a Boss” is another slick comedy with a female front that she and Rose Byrne engage in a fight against a famous Salma Hayek designer.

