advertisement

Festival Pass is a weekly newsletter that arrives in your inbox every week. Bonus spending is also available during the high season! Subscribe now,

Festival pass for Thursday, February 6th

advertisement

Many recurring festivals mix the lineup year after year. For example, it is very rare for someone to play at Coachella for two years in a row.

But with the One Love Cali Reggae Festival, recurring visits from fan favorites contributed to building the brand of the event.

While there isn’t much going on at the festival this week, there are plenty of Southern California bands announcing tour stops in the region. Continue reading.

The One Love Cali Fest in Long Beach returns to Long Beach for the fifth time on February 7th and 9th. (Photo by Drew A. Kelley, contributing photographer)

Good mood

The One Love Cali Reggae Fest returns to Long Beach this weekend and the event has grown by leaps and bounds since its first year in Santa Ana.

Reporter Richard Guzman spoke to Irationwho played at the festival every year, which makes it so special.

The Rolling Stones will appear in San Diego on May 8 as a heading for the SDCCU Stadium. (Photo by Sarah Reingewirtz, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

Satisfaction in San Diego

The Rolling Stones will open the No Filter Tour 2020 in San Diego. Get the details and ticket information,

Sign up for our Festival Pass newsletter. Whether you are Coachella Lifer or prefer to watch from afar, you will receive weekly shows during the Southern California Music Festival. Subscribe here.

advertisement