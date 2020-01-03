advertisement

The inventor and director of the Dragon Quest series, Yuji Horii, surprisingly ushered in the new year and confirmed that the next episode of the hugely popular RPG series is currently under development.

According to a translation of a January 1 tweet provided by Gematsu, Horii sent fans a New Year’s card and message reflecting on his team’s work and achievements in 2019, including the start of Dragon Quest XII development.

However, Horii also warned fans against alleviating their expectations as the game “is still in sight for a while”.

Happy New Year. In addition to (what I said on the New Year’s card) there are some things I still can’t say, but for (Dragon Quest) XII it’s still a while. However, there may be things that we can publish beforehand. Please support me again this year.

Happy New Year. Last year we released the Dragon Quest movie Dragon Quest: Your Story and the switch version of Dragon Quest XI. We also released Dragon Quest Walk for smartphones and announced anime and game adaptations for Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai. And now, 33 years after the first game, I’m extremely excited to be able to challenge new things like the production of (Dragon Quest) XII. Many thanks to all fans who have supported Dragon Quest so far, as well as to the many employees who have supported it. I’m not sure how long I can keep this up, but I want to work as hard as possible for a while. May this year be a wonderful one for everyone. Please support me again this year.

– 堀 堀 雄 雄 (@YujiHorii) January 1, 2020

Dragon Quest XII was previously implied by executive producer Yuu Miyake during the Dragon Quest Walk announcement event, though Miyake said at the time that it was “too early” to officially announce:

“By the way, about Dragon Quest XII, this is definitely everyone’s cup of tea – (Yuji) Horii and I are currently preparing series developments that will connect to XII. I think it is too early, but we want to announce it in some form. So please wait a little longer. “

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition was recently released on Nintendo Switch on September 27, 2019.

