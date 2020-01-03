advertisement

One of the largest home builders in the country has received planning permission for a major new development that will deliver nearly 400 new homes in southern Dublin.

On board Pleanála, Cairn Homes approved plans for strategic residential development on more than 16 hectares in Newcastle as part of the Fast Track Planning System.

The board rejected its own inspector’s recommendation to reject plans for the 380 apartments along with a crèche, commercial unit, and public park.

The project consists of 248 houses, 36 maisonettes and 36 apartments at the main location as well as 50 additional units at three smaller locations on the corner of Burgage Street and Newcastle Boulevard.

The board ruled that a further 26 houses originally proposed by Cairn Homes should be removed from the plan as their location was instead developed as a public open space.

The development will also reserve a location for a new school for the area.

The inspector had recommended that the building permit be refused because of the adverse effects on biodiversity, as two large parts of the 700 year old hedges were removed and the landscape and the view were negatively affected.

She wondered why the hedges, also known as castle gardens, were of such national importance that they initially ran on areas reserved for residential development.

The inspector claimed that the loss of important medieval landscape elements could have been avoided with a “more creative design”.

On board Pleanála, however, said that the development was acceptable under a number of planning conditions in terms of design, shape and layout.

The board said that maintaining other sections of historic hedges and reinstalling other hedges would result in a general increase in new planting and tree planting.

It was claimed that the hedges intended for disposal had a “minimum value for tree management” and that development had adequately included historical hedges in the design of the plan.

“It offers usable, high-quality open spaces, creates a sense of space with diversity and specialty that reflects the village of Newcastle, and offers an appropriate level of living quality for future residents,” he added.

The board said the mix of residential units of different sizes was suitable for an appropriate selection of different housing needs.

It said it is different with its own inspector’s view of the impact of development on biodiversity and the landscape.

A large number of contributions were submitted by residents of Newcastle as well as local politicians. Many said they had no objections to the development, but expressed concern about details of housing construction.

The South Dublin County Council had also recommended approval of planning for the project.

