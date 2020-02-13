Deibi Francisco Monterroso Salazar, who also goes by the name David, pleaded guilty to murder in the murder of Humberto Panameno.

Confessed killer Deibi Monterroso Salazar will serve the equivalent of an eight-year prison sentence for stabbing to death on his close friend’s methamphetamine, a judge ruled Wednesday.

But the offender’s lawyer said Monterroso Salazar would no longer walk the streets of Calgary again a free man.

Defense adviser Adriano Iovinelli said that after his client is eligible for four years and 7 months in prison, immigration officials will expect to remove him to his native Guatemala.

“He has no status here,” Iovinelli told Justice David Gates, after a Bench Judge in Calgary Court said Humberto Panameno’s murder was within the gravest category of homicide.

“Immigration Canada is anxious for Mr Monterroso to serve his sentence and then be sentenced to automatic deportation.”

Moterroso Salazar’s sentencing sentence was delayed from last year after Iovinelli raised the issue of his client’s state of mind at the time of Panameno’s murder.

But the lawyer said a supplemental evaluation of his client by Dr. George Duska could not determine if he was suffering from a drug-induced psychosis that could have reduced his guilt.

“The doctor cannot think of the accused’s state of mind at the time of the murder,” Iovinelli said.

Gates said there were some aggravating factors warranting a sentence in the eight to 10-year range proposed by Crown Prosecutor Mike Ewenson.

“The accused’s actions were largely unexplained, except for self-inflicted intoxication through … prolonged use of methamphetamine over a number of days,” Gates said.

Monterroso Salazarpleaded guilty March 1 on a reduced charge of murder in Panameno on November 15, 2017 by stabbing to death.

He was charged with second-degree murder in the attack in which he stabbed Panameno 11 times in the chest and abdomen and cut him 23 more times.

The event happened on 98th Street Killer on S.E. residence while Monterroso Salazar ‘two men and wife, Karen, were on a four-to-five-day methamphetamine, according to a statement of agreed facts made in a court exhibit.

He had been acting paranoid for weeks leading to the murder to the point where he was dismantling electronics because he believed he was being watched by police and others.

As he was stabbed in the Panemeno he was shouting “Why are you doing this?” And “Stop bro,” Gates noted.

During the attack, while trying to stop her husband, Karen Monterroso Salazar was also injured in the abdomen.

