Ivory Mathews says the demolition will take place “within the first quarter.”

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Housing executive director says buildings on the Allen Benedict Court grounds could be demolished in the coming months.

According to Ivory Mathews, the demolition date will be set as soon as the results of an environmental review are available, which should be completed by the end of the month.

This happened after two people died in January 2019 as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning in the complex, which resulted in more than 400 people being evacuated from their homes.

Mathews says once the demolition is finished, a new chapter can begin on the property.

“The demolition of these buildings will certainly represent a new opportunity that will give Columbia community residents an opportunity to see something more vivid on the site,” Mathews said on the Columbia Housing podcast.

Mathews plans to hold public feedback discussions after the demolition to determine what to build on the property.

