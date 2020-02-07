advertisement

According to Rudge, an abrupt high school student from Alan Bennett’s play “The History Boys”, the story is “one fucking thing after another.” In recent days, the Democrats have remembered what Rudge meant. The failure of a data sharing application on Monday plunged the Iowa Democratic Caucus into a state of paralysis. On Tuesday, a Gallup poll showed that Donald Trump’s approval rate was 49%, the highest rating for his presidency. Later in the day, Trump delivered a State of the Union address filled with lies and demagoguery. On Wednesday, his dismissal trial ended, the Senate controlled by the G.O.P. voted for the acquittal, and a single Republican dissident. Trump responded by tweeting an ongoing presidency meme forever.

With nine months to go before the presidential election, Trump’s gesture of celebration was premature to say the least. But whoever wants to refuse him a second term must be clear-sighted about the challenge ahead. Most presidents running for re-election win. Given his tenure and a growing economy, Trump has two key advantages on his side. Defeating him will require a considerable effort from the Democrats and their supporters – an effort that combines energy, intelligence and discipline, rather than the disorganization and dysfunction displayed in Iowa.

Since the Second World War, only three serving presidents have stood and been beaten: Gerald Ford, in 1976; Jimmy Carter, in 1980; and George H. W. Bush, in 1992. Nine of the twelve incumbents who asked for re-election won. In two of the three races where the owners were defeated, the economy was – or was perceived to be – in serious difficulty. As Federal Reserve decision makers wait for G.D.P. growth will continue at a rate of around 2% this year, what about in november? Ray Fair, economist at Yale, built a statistical model that seeks to predict elections on the basis of tenure and G.D.P. growth. Over the years, the fair’s model has had mixed results, reflecting the fact that these factors are not the only ones to have an impact on elections. But the model provides a convenient way to summarize some key factors, and it now predicts that Trump will comfortably win the popular vote. If that happened, he would gain an even greater victory in the electoral college.

This forecast should not be taken literally. In an era of intense polarization, it is proven that the economy does not play as important a role as before in the conduct of voting methods. On his website, Fair points out that his model also doesn’t take into account the personality of individual candidates, which is obviously a key factor in Trump’s case. Throughout his presidency, his job approval rating is far behind his approval rating on economic issues. It’s still true. In the aforementioned Gallup survey, 63% of those polled said they approved of Trump’s management of the economy, up 14 points from his job approval rating.

It should also be noted that the Gallup job approval rating is an outlier. A new Reuters poll puts Trump’s score at forty-two percent, and an Economist / YouGov poll fixes it at forty-four percent. On Thursday afternoon, the average for the Real Clear Politics poll, which combines the results of numerous individual surveys, had Trump at 45.2%, with a disapproval rate of 51.8%. Four months ago, his approval rating was 43.6% and his disapproval rating was 53.7%. These numbers tell us that Trump is still unpopular, but that he has become a little less recently. Whether this change reflects positive economic news or the impeachment process, or both, is unclear.

The key point is that Trump is now popular enough and the economic environment is benign enough to make his re-election a real and real danger. (On the online betting markets, for what they are worth, it is already a big favorite to win.) This year again, the result will likely come down to ten battlefield states: Arizona, Florida, Maine, Minnesota , Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina and, of course, the three Midwestern states that Trump overthrew in 2016: Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. According to data research firm Morning Consult, Trump’s disapproval rating currently exceeds its approval rating in all of these states except Florida. But the gap has narrowed in several places, including Arizona, Minnesota and Pennsylvania.

The identity of the Democratic candidate will obviously be of vital importance, as will the way the campaign is run. Everyone associated with the Democratic Party – from local activists to elected officials and party officials – should unite behind whoever wins the primary and avoid scoring goals. In a hard-fought primary election, it is difficult, if not impossible, for the various candidates and their supporters to project this type of unity and discipline. But other Democrats show how it can be done.

During the indictment process, the directors of the House, and in particular Adam Schiff, presented their arguments with such professionalism and care that even some Republican senators acknowledged that they made their arguments convincingly. (Except in the case of Mitt Romney, of course, that was not enough to persuade them to find Trump guilty.) And, after Trump’s State of the Union speech, Governor Gretchen Whitmer Michigan delivered a democratic response that deserved much more attention than it received.

Rather than engaging directly with Trump, Whitmer highlighted democratic efforts to reduce gun violence, invest in infrastructure, lower prices for prescription drugs, and expand access to health care. She also pitted these initiatives against the Trump administration’s track record of cutting taxes for the wealthy and trying to dismantle the affordable care law, including the protections it provided for people with pre-existing conditions. “It’s pretty simple,” she said. “Democrats are trying to improve your health care; Washington Republicans are trying to kidnap him. “

You may wonder if the kinds of policies that Whitmer praised are enough to rebalance a society that has been so severely distorted by political corruption, record corporate profits and growing inequality – this debate is at the heart of the Bernie divide Sanders – Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden – Pete Buttigieg, wings of the Democratic Party. In terms of campaign strategy, however, staying focused on the day-to-day problems and the lies of Trump and the Republicans offers the best prospect of defeating them in November. Despite everything, they are still beatable. Democrats must pull themselves together and focus on the common enemy.

