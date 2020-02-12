advertisement

On Tuesday evening, Bernie Sanders won the New Hampshire primary, leading Pete Buttigieg by a point and a half. The biggest surprise of the evening was that of Amy Klobuchar: she finished several points behind Buttigieg, but with more than double the support of Joe Biden or Elizabeth Warren. The next competition will be the Nevada caucuses on February 22, followed a week later by the South Carolina primary. And then comes the Super Tuesday, March 3, when Michael Bloomberg hopes his incredible spending advantage will drive him into discord. As it stands, however, Sanders has the clearest path to the Democratic presidential nomination.

To talk about the New Hampshire results and the direction of the race, I spoke by phone with Dave Wasserman, editor of the American house for the Cook Political Report and contributor to NBC News. In our conversation, which has been edited for clarity and clarity, we discussed how the Sanders coalition has changed since 2016, why Warren’s campaign failed and whether Bloomberg is likely to succeed in its attempts to woo black democrats.

What was the biggest difference from a demographic standpoint in the results for New Hampshire compared to the results for Iowa?

The movement of suburban voters trained at the university in Klobuchar. There is evidence that it has gained a lot of ground with Warren’s supporters. The irony is that Warren finished in front of Klobuchar in Iowa, and Warren [a senator from Massachusetts] is next to New Hampshire and Klobuchar [a senator from Minnesota] is next to Iowa. So this is not what we would have guessed several months ago. But the performance of Klobuchar’s debate propelled her into a good performance in New Hampshire. The question is, where does it go from here? What we do know is that the two most critical groups in the Democratic primaries at the national level are African-Americans and suburban women, and, of course, they overlap slightly. But Klobuchar’s path to nomination is clearly suburban women, and that doesn’t mean it necessarily exists, but she has to hope that it does.

Warren and Klobuchar are generally not considered to be in competition for the same voters, with Warren in the leftmost lane and Klobuchar in the most centrist lane. Do we look at this too often through the lens of ideology?

It is also a question of format. Caucuses tend to attract a more liberal set of participants than the primaries, and Warren has been seen recently as a viable left alternative to Sanders. But Sanders’ performance in Iowa likely demoralized left-wing support for Warren, and Klobuchar benefited from a primary format in New Hampshire where Republican and independent voters can more easily participate.

Sanders continues to perform very solidly, although he did worse in total percentage than he did against Hillary Clinton four years ago – although it is true that he only had one only major opponent in this race. Where does his campaign shine and where does he lose his 2016 support?

His good performance in 2016 was still due in part to the popularity of his own message and in part to the skepticism of the Democratic establishment and of Hillary Clinton herself. We see Bernie keeping the diehard, but there are more concerns about his eligibility than in 2016, because, for much of 2016, people didn’t take seriously the notion of appointing Bernie Sanders initially and had no idea that Donald Trump could win. Well, now the Democrats’ focus on electibility is costing Sanders some of the support he had in 2016. The advantage of Sanders is that his opposition is much more divided this time, and the irony is that he is much more likely to win the nomination with these projections, in the twenties, than he did with the projections in the forties, in 2016.

If this race goes to Sanders and one or two opponents, how easily do you think he could increase his support? He has strong favorability within the Party and is the second choice of many Democrats, so there is reason to think he could.

Well, look, that’s what I think of the field right now. The moderate wing of the Democrats gets a majority of votes in these two contests and is likely to win an even greater majority in the next contests, but the progressive, Democratic Socialist wing of the Party, which you think are two things different, is more fused behind Bernie Sanders than the pragmatic wing is united. And, at the same time, it is tempting to think that if all the voters stay in their halls and unite around a pragmatist, it will be easy to arrest Bernie. The problem is that none of the candidates in the pragmatic path are sure to bet to stop Bernie by merging this support.

A paradox is that Bloomberg has the most resources to stop Bernie Sanders, but he also has the lowest net favorability among Democrats. And it’s a great foil for Bernie Sanders. Sanders can call him a Wall Street billionaire who was the heir of Rudy Giuliani, even though he presents himself as the heir of Barack Obama. It’s a contrast that Sanders can uniquely highlight, or that he has the unique ability to draw.

A major point of discussion in the Sanders campaign was his belief that Sanders could increase participation. In Iowa, the participation rate barely increased from 2016. What was the participation rate on Tuesday and what do you think it bodes well?

Turnout increased slightly from 2016 in New Hampshire, but it was not the kind of push that some Democrats had hoped for. After all, there were probably tens of thousands of voters who voted in the Republican primary in 2016 who voted in the Democratic primary this year. Democrats could highlight this as evidence that some suburban voters are moving. In reality, many of these voters in Kasich and Rubio continued to vote for Hillary Clinton in 2016, so they do not necessarily win. And there isn’t much evidence that Democrats are much more fiery this year with Trump in the White House than they were in 2016, when he wasn’t even the candidate.

They express to pollsters that they are more excited, right?

Well, unfortunately, a more enthusiastic vote does not count more than a slightly enthusiastic vote.

Do you think Nevada or South Carolina offers a real opportunity for Buttigieg or Klobuchar to have continued success?

The best news for Bernie Sanders is that the moderates who strongly positioned themselves in New Hampshire are particularly ill-suited to prove this success in South Carolina and the Super Tuesday states, with the exception of the home state from Klobuchar, Minnesota. The reality is that neither Buttigieg nor Klobuchar have made much progress with non-white or low-income voters. There is evidence that Buttigieg exceeds expectations in rural areas. I think Klobuchar is a little more dependent on suburban voters. The other factor is resources. New Hampshire and Iowa reward retailers. Super Tuesday rewards broad name recognition and familiarity and resources.

Amy Klobuchar finished fifth away in Iowa, then finished third in New Hampshire due to debate. It seems the race is so unstable that you can get up without a ton of money. Or is it only true in a small state like New Hampshire?

