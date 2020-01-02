advertisement

A new research report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via MacRumors) indicates that Apple will shift suppliers when it comes to the AirPods Pro, the next-generation Apple Watch and the iPod Touch. While this may not seem like important news at first glance, it underlines Apple’s ongoing efforts to expand its offering, streamline its operations and, where possible, increase its profitability.

In particular, Kuo notes that Luxhsare will now be the only supplier of the S-series chips within the Apple Watch. Meanwhile, Apple has used Goertek, based in China, to support AirPods Pro production. As a result, Apple will soon have two AirPods Pro vendors that should ultimately help the company meet what is still a huge demand for its next generation of wireless earbuds.

Remember, the offer for AirPods Pro was a bit meager during the recent holiday season, with some analysts noticing that Apple was still struggling to keep up with demand. Furthermore, the general interest in all AirPods models has increased explosively in recent months. So far, a report a few weeks ago indicated that Apple’s cumulative AirPod shipments in 2019 were on schedule to double the number of shipments that Apple saw in 2018.

Although Apple’s shifting or adding suppliers is apparently commonplace, it underlines the operational aspect of Apple’s business. A large part of Apple’s financial success over the past two decades can indeed be attributed to the company’s business strategy.

Looking back, when Tim Cook first joined Apple in 1998 as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations, the financial impact was significant and clearly visible. Cook immediately streamlined the company’s supply chain and drastically reduced inventory.

You may also remember that in the mid-2000s Cook was looking ahead to pay billions of dollars in advance to get a favorable price for the flash memory. Not only did this ultimately help Apple increase margins, it also enabled Apple to meet the demand for the iPod.

Lastly, here is an interesting piece that you might be surprised: Apple’s wearables company now generates more revenue than the iPod when it was at its peak.

Image source: Shutterstock

