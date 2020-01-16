advertisement

There are three ways to describe what happened in Russia on Wednesday: focusing on what officially happened, what observers in Russia and abroad thought it happened and what that really happened. The third option is by far the most difficult to put into words.

The official version is that Vladimir Putin, who has been in power in Russia for over twenty years, started the new year (the Russian vacation has just ended) by proposing constitutional reforms that would weaken the presidency and strengthen parliament, governors eighty-five constituent members of the Russian Federation and local governments. Putin, whose current presidential term lasts until 2024, said political power should be more evenly distributed among branches and levels of government. Three hours later, the entire Russian cabinet, led by Dmitry Medvedev, who has been with Putin since time immemorial and even kept his presidential chair warm while Putin moved away from 2008 to 2012, has resigned . Putin immediately proposed the nomination of a new Prime Minister – to be confirmed by Parliament – and also formed a large and authoritative working group to begin drafting his proposed constitutional amendments, which the Russians will be invited to approve in a referendum.

In other words, formally, it almost seemed that Putin was proposing to democratize Russia. This stands in stark contrast to the history of his regime, which saw the dismantling of the Russian electoral system, the enslavement of the media and the arrest of an ever increasing number of people for political reasons. In fact, the glow of democratization has disappeared as Putin has continued to describe his proposed reforms. He announced that Russia would no longer even pretend to respect international law or to execute the decisions of international courts. Supreme judicial power, he suggested, would now be given to the Russian Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court (the top of the appeal chain), but with one caveat: the president could fire judges. All of this has allowed observers in Russia and abroad to say that what we are witnessing is in fact Putin’s effort to further consolidate his power, perhaps by laying the groundwork for moving to another job once his mandate ended, the last authorized by the current Constitution – is over. This work may or may not be at the head of the Council of State, a body which already exists but whose constitutional role remains to be defined. After the Russian cabinet resigned, some people even called the events of the day a coup: government ministers told reporters that the mass resignation was a surprise to them, but Putin clearly expected it: he had a new Prime Minister lined up and ready to go.

There is a problem with the two readings of the events. Certainly, what Putin is proposing is not democratization. But neither is it a coup, unless you can commit a coup against yourself. Even to say that Putin consolidates power or to lay the legal foundations for his post-presidential future is misleading: Putin exercises such power over all aspects of the Russian government that consolidation is hardly possible; Russian courts take dictation from the president and change the law as he wishes – in addition, Parliament is always ready to stamp any law in force at any time – so, at this point, laying down the legal basis for everything would be superfluous.

The problem of using terms such as “coup” or “consolidation of power” or “legal” is the underlying assumption that a core of responsible, distributed or genuinely legal government exists in Russia. It is not. The system that Vladimir Putin has built in two decades – more than two-thirds of the time that has passed since the Soviet Union ceased to exist – is a mafia state, led by a man who allocates money and of power to a few other members of his clan. Part of what ensured the longevity of this system is Putin’s paranoia, which probably stems from his spy training, his objective lack of knowledge of his country (he destroyed all the ways of measuring public opinion , which itself cannot exist in a country without free media and without politics) and perhaps its deep sense of its own illegitimacy. In any case, Putin is terrified of facing any challenge to his power, and when he faced such a challenge, he always responded by suppressing.

What Putin seems to be doing now is anticipating the possibility of a challenge. He started early, four years before the end of his term. And it seems to create several avenues for staying in power. His preferred option is probably to remain president. When he was first elected in 2000, the Constitution set a limit of “two consecutive four-year terms” for the presidency. Putin chose to interpret this admittedly ambiguous provision as meaning “no more than two terms at the same time”, and left the office in 2008, temporarily exchanging places with his protege Medvedev, who went from the Prime Minister’s chair to the Presidency. While Medvedev was president, he initiated an amendment to the constitution that extended the presidential term to six years, so that by the time Putin returned to power in 2012, he could plan an additional twelve years.

Putin’s speech on Wednesday included an indecipherable passage:

I know people are discussing the constitutional provision

that a person cannot hold the office of President of the Russian Federation

Federation for more than two successive terms. I don’t consider that to be

a matter of principle, but I nevertheless support and share this point of view.

Oddly, the official translation of the Kremlin speech omitted the words “more than”, completely changing the meaning of the passage – if one can indeed say that the passage has a meaning. What point of view does Putin share? The view that a person should not hold the position for more than two consecutive terms? Or the view that this provision should be reconsidered? Considering that an entire army of Kremlin observers was listening to what Putin would say about mandate limits, even the Kremlin speechwriters are not so incompetent as to write an accidentally ambiguous passage. This message is intended to be mixed.

The recipients of this message are the seventy-five members of the working group responsible for drafting the constitutional amendments. Some of them are legislators, lawyers and government officials. The others are eminent members of the public (if we can speak of an “audience” in a country where the public sphere has been erased): a theater director, a film director, the directors of two big medical centers, the heads of the two most important museums in the country, the heads of the main charitable organizations. These people have two characteristics in common: they are loved and respected by many, and their work depends on government funding and the good will of Putin. In Soviet political culture, it was up to such people to praise the all-powerful leader and beg him to live and rule for eternity. This is probably the task they are supposed to do again: their voices should be raised in favor of the lifting of term limits or of Putin’s lifetime appointment. (Replacing the cabinet is just a simple footnote here: Putin has swapped the ineffective Medvedev for Mikhail Mishustin, an economist renowned for his efficiency who he hopes will create goodwill through economic magic.)

But even in Putin’s Russia, such instructions cannot be given openly to such a large number of people. So, in case the task force fails to understand its true purpose, Putin has created the possibility of shifting the center of power elsewhere – either to the presidency of the upper house of Parliament, or to the nebulous Council of State. If he has to, he will take one of these chairs in 2024, leaving an eviscerated presidency to his successor. But if the circumstances do not require a plan B, he can easily put aside his own proposals for apparent redistribution of power.

So what happened in Russia on Wednesday – a step towards democratization, a reshuffle of the government, a coup? None of these answers. What happened was the start of a long and tedious process to ensure that Russia remains more or less exactly the same, as long as Putin lives.

