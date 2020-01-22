advertisement

If you are looking to reach your New Year’s resolution to lose weight – and you live in the Chesterfield area – we have made things much easier for you.

There are dozens of Slimming World and WW (Weight Watchers) classes taking place in the area each week.

While some groups meet in downtown Chesterfield, other scheduled classes take place in the neighboring villages of Hasland, Wingerworth and Newbold.

So, to help those who want to improve their health, we have developed a definitive guide for your local groups.

Here is the Derbyshire Live list of all Slimming World and Weight Watchers groups in Chesterfield:

Slimming world

Lifehouse Church (Zion)

Location: Lifehouse Church (Zion), Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, S40 2AN

Group meeting days and times: Wednesday 3.30 p.m. and 5.30 p.m., Thursday 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Contact: Diana – 07828 159840

Central Pentecostal Church

Location: Central Pentecostal Church, Newbold Road, Chesterfield, S41 7PU

Group meeting days and times: Monday 5.30 p.m. and 7.30 p.m.

Contact: Franca – 07763389287

Boythorpe Community Center

Location: Boythorpe Community Center (St Francis Church Hall) Hunloke Avenue, Boythorpe, Chesterfield, S40 2PD

Group meeting days and times: Monday 3.30 p.m., 5.30 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. and Wednesday 9 a.m.

Contact: Sandra – 01246 205 335

Riverside Club

Location: Riverside Club, Hollis Lane. Chesterfield, S41 7RE

Group meeting days and times: Thursday 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Contact: Joanne – 07988 435571

St. John Ambulance

Location: St. John Ambulance, Derby Road, Chesterfield, S40 2ED

Group meeting days and times: Tuesday 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Contact: Rachel – 07729002264

St Andrews Church

Location: St Andrews Church, 187 Newbold Road, Newbold, Chesterfield, S41 7BE

Group meeting days and times: Tuesday 5.30 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m.

Contact: Roz – 07837 784415

Derby Road Methodist Church

Location: Derby Road Methodist Church, Chesterfield, S40 2EN

Group meeting days and times: Saturday 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Contact: Joanne – 07988 435571

Proact stadium

Location: The Hub at Proact Stadium, 1866 Sheffield Road, Chesterfield, S41 8NZ

Group meeting days and times: Tuesday 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Contact: Franca – 07763389287

Hall of the Hasland Methodist Church

Location: Hasland Methodist Church Hall, 1 Hampton Street, Hasland, Chesterfield, S41 0LH

Group meeting days and times: Wednesday 5.30 p.m. and 7.30 p.m., Thursday 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Contact: Lynda – 07938 021797

We love sharing your inspiring weight loss journeys – so whether you’re alone or with the help of a group, our press room wants to hear from you!

You can contact us by sending the following information to newsdesk@derbytelegraph.co.uk to the attention of Ben Lyons.

A little history about you – your age, your profession, where you come from

How much weight have you lost

How long did it take to lose weight

Your best before and after photos

The best phone number to reach you

WW (Weight Watchers)

United Reformed Church

Location: Rose Hill, Chesterfield, S40 1JN

Group meeting days and times:Tuesday 10:30 a.m. and noon

Contact: Helen Allsop

Chesterfield Club

Location: Chester Street, Chesterfield, S40 1DL

Group meeting days and times: Saturday 10 a.m.

Contact: Grace Bright

Hall of the Methodist Church, Hasland

Location: 1 Hampton Street, Hasland, Chesterfield, S41 0LH

Group meeting days and times: Thursday 6:15 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m.

Contact: Claire Bell

St Thomas Church and Center

Location: Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, S40 3AW

Group meeting days and times: Wednesday 6.30 p.m. and Thursday 9.30 a.m.

Contact: Helen Allsop

The room on the green, Newbold

Location: Ulverston Road, Newbold, Chesterfield, S41 8EQ

Group meeting days and times: Tuesday 6 p.m.

Contact: Margaret Tennyson

Methodist Church, Brimington

Location: Hall Road, Brimington, Chesterfield, S43 1GH

Group meeting days and times: Wednesday 10 a.m.

Contact: Di longden

Church Center, Wingerworth

Location: Longedge Lane, Wingerworth, Chesterfield, S42 6PU

Group meeting days and times: Wednesday 6.30 p.m.

Contact: Margaret Tennyson

St Columba Church Hall, Inkersall

Location: Middlecroft Road South, Inkersall, Chesterfield, S43 3NQ

Group meeting days and times: Monday 6:15 p.m.

Contact: Claire Bell

Methodist Church Hall, Staveley

Location: Chesterfield Road, Staveley, Chesterfield, S43 3XD

Group meeting days and times: Tuesday 5:45 p.m.

Contact: Claire Bell

Central Methodist Church, Clay Cross

Location: Outside High Street, Clay Cross, Chesterfield S45 9EE

Group meeting days and times: Tuesday 9:30 a.m. and Thursday 6:15 p.m.

Contact: Nikita Briggs (Tuesday) and Caitlin Haylett (Thursday)

