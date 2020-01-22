If you are looking to reach your New Year’s resolution to lose weight – and you live in the Chesterfield area – we have made things much easier for you.
There are dozens of Slimming World and WW (Weight Watchers) classes taking place in the area each week.
While some groups meet in downtown Chesterfield, other scheduled classes take place in the neighboring villages of Hasland, Wingerworth and Newbold.
So, to help those who want to improve their health, we have developed a definitive guide for your local groups.
Here is the Derbyshire Live list of all Slimming World and Weight Watchers groups in Chesterfield:
Slimming world
Lifehouse Church (Zion)
Location: Lifehouse Church (Zion), Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, S40 2AN
Group meeting days and times: Wednesday 3.30 p.m. and 5.30 p.m., Thursday 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Contact: Diana – 07828 159840
Central Pentecostal Church
Location: Central Pentecostal Church, Newbold Road, Chesterfield, S41 7PU
Group meeting days and times: Monday 5.30 p.m. and 7.30 p.m.
Contact: Franca – 07763389287
Boythorpe Community Center
Location: Boythorpe Community Center (St Francis Church Hall) Hunloke Avenue, Boythorpe, Chesterfield, S40 2PD
Group meeting days and times: Monday 3.30 p.m., 5.30 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. and Wednesday 9 a.m.
Contact: Sandra – 01246 205 335
Riverside Club
Location: Riverside Club, Hollis Lane. Chesterfield, S41 7RE
Group meeting days and times: Thursday 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Contact: Joanne – 07988 435571
St. John Ambulance
Location: St. John Ambulance, Derby Road, Chesterfield, S40 2ED
Group meeting days and times: Tuesday 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Contact: Rachel – 07729002264
St Andrews Church
Location: St Andrews Church, 187 Newbold Road, Newbold, Chesterfield, S41 7BE
Group meeting days and times: Tuesday 5.30 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m.
Contact: Roz – 07837 784415
Derby Road Methodist Church
Location: Derby Road Methodist Church, Chesterfield, S40 2EN
Group meeting days and times: Saturday 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Contact: Joanne – 07988 435571
Proact stadium
Location: The Hub at Proact Stadium, 1866 Sheffield Road, Chesterfield, S41 8NZ
Group meeting days and times: Tuesday 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Contact: Franca – 07763389287
Hall of the Hasland Methodist Church
Location: Hasland Methodist Church Hall, 1 Hampton Street, Hasland, Chesterfield, S41 0LH
Group meeting days and times: Wednesday 5.30 p.m. and 7.30 p.m., Thursday 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Contact: Lynda – 07938 021797
We love sharing your inspiring weight loss journeys – so whether you’re alone or with the help of a group, our press room wants to hear from you!
You can contact us by sending the following information to newsdesk@derbytelegraph.co.uk to the attention of Ben Lyons.
- A little history about you – your age, your profession, where you come from
- How much weight have you lost
- How long did it take to lose weight
- Your best before and after photos
- The best phone number to reach you
WW (Weight Watchers)
United Reformed Church
Location: Rose Hill, Chesterfield, S40 1JN
Group meeting days and times:Tuesday 10:30 a.m. and noon
Contact: Helen Allsop
Chesterfield Club
Location: Chester Street, Chesterfield, S40 1DL
Group meeting days and times: Saturday 10 a.m.
Contact: Grace Bright
Hall of the Methodist Church, Hasland
Location: 1 Hampton Street, Hasland, Chesterfield, S41 0LH
Group meeting days and times: Thursday 6:15 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m.
Contact: Claire Bell
St Thomas Church and Center
Location: Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, S40 3AW
Group meeting days and times: Wednesday 6.30 p.m. and Thursday 9.30 a.m.
Contact: Helen Allsop
The room on the green, Newbold
Location: Ulverston Road, Newbold, Chesterfield, S41 8EQ
Group meeting days and times: Tuesday 6 p.m.
Contact: Margaret Tennyson
Methodist Church, Brimington
Location: Hall Road, Brimington, Chesterfield, S43 1GH
Group meeting days and times: Wednesday 10 a.m.
Contact: Di longden
Church Center, Wingerworth
Location: Longedge Lane, Wingerworth, Chesterfield, S42 6PU
Group meeting days and times: Wednesday 6.30 p.m.
Contact: Margaret Tennyson
St Columba Church Hall, Inkersall
Location: Middlecroft Road South, Inkersall, Chesterfield, S43 3NQ
Group meeting days and times: Monday 6:15 p.m.
Contact: Claire Bell
Methodist Church Hall, Staveley
Location: Chesterfield Road, Staveley, Chesterfield, S43 3XD
Group meeting days and times: Tuesday 5:45 p.m.
Contact: Claire Bell
Central Methodist Church, Clay Cross
Location: Outside High Street, Clay Cross, Chesterfield S45 9EE
Group meeting days and times: Tuesday 9:30 a.m. and Thursday 6:15 p.m.
Contact: Nikita Briggs (Tuesday) and Caitlin Haylett (Thursday)
.