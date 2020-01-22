advertisement

Chesterfield is home to many gyms that all want to sign up to help you improve your health and fitness.

If you’re looking to reach your New Year’s resolution to lose weight, joining a gym could help you do just that.

advertisement

So here at Derbyshire Live, we’ve put together a definitive guide to the city’s gyms and fitness centers.

Whether you are looking to join a female-only gymnasium or work on your martial arts, there is bound to be a gymnasium for you.

The list below includes locations, hours of operation and key information on what each gymnasium has to offer.

Chester Street Gym

Or: Chester Street, Chesterfield

Open: Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sure: This gymnasium offers 72 pieces of equipment and places great importance on fitness and nutrition.

Contact: 01246 224235

Read more

Related Articles

Crossfit 252

Or: Circular Road, Hasland, Chesterfield

Open: Monday and Wednesday from 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Sure: CrossFit offers a complete body conditioning program, with progressive training according to each individual and his own personal goals.

Contact: 07595 292954

Get back in shape over time

Or: Rose Hill, Chesterfield

Open: Monday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Close on Sunday.

Sure: This female-only gymnasium and beauty bar with all female staff offers a 30-minute circuit and exercise classes.

Contact: 01246 769600

Read more

Related Articles

The gym

Or: Derby Road, Chesterfield

Open: 24 hours, seven days a week

Sure: This 24-hour gym offers more than 40 cardio machines, eight machines, and a large free-weight area. It also provided free parking and WiFi.

Contact: 0300 303 4800

Nuffield Health

Or: Alma Leisure Park, 1 Derby Rd, Chesterfield

Open: Monday to Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sure: This gym offers a variety of classes, a pool and spa facilities, multi-club access, and free parking

Contact: 01246 272226

Read more

Related Articles

Marsden Martial Arts

Or: Pottery Lane West, Chesterfield

Open: Monday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sure: This martial arts center offers an introductory lesson on membership and aims to give those who join a sense of belonging to the group.

Contact: 01246 912007

Gym Places

Places Gym, at Sheffield Road, Chesterfield

(Image: Derbyshire live)

Or: Sheffield Road, Chesterfield

Open: Monday to Thursday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sure: This gym offers 100 equipment, a functional training area, more than 40 fitness classes, a sauna and a hammam. It offers free parking to all members and also has a section reserved for women.

Contact: 01246 203067

Read more

Related Articles

S40 Personal Training

Or: Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield

Open: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday, Saturday 7 a.m. to noon. Close on Sunday.

Sure: After a consultation, S40 fixes those who join a personal trainer for individual sessions.

Contact: 07834 829146

Spire Boxing Academy

Or: Thompson Street, Chesterfield

Open: Classes were offered from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday, and other sessions were also available.

Sure: Created by Robbie Sivyer in 2013, the boxing club offers physical training and individual personal training.

Contact: 07814 440516

Spireites Health and Sports Club

Or: The HUB, Proact Stadium, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield

Open: Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sure: This gym has 16 stations and offers Matrix Fitness equipment, including personal TV screens.

Contact: 01246 264032

Xercise4Less

Or: Spire Walk, Derby Road, Chesterfield

Open: Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sure: This gym offers personal training areas and a combat area with a boxing ring and punching pads, as well as 400 pieces of gym equipment to use.

Contact: 01 246 386 896

.

advertisement