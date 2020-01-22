Chesterfield is home to many gyms that all want to sign up to help you improve your health and fitness.
If you’re looking to reach your New Year’s resolution to lose weight, joining a gym could help you do just that.
So here at Derbyshire Live, we’ve put together a definitive guide to the city’s gyms and fitness centers.
Whether you are looking to join a female-only gymnasium or work on your martial arts, there is bound to be a gymnasium for you.
The list below includes locations, hours of operation and key information on what each gymnasium has to offer.
Chester Street Gym
Or: Chester Street, Chesterfield
Open: Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sure: This gymnasium offers 72 pieces of equipment and places great importance on fitness and nutrition.
Contact: 01246 224235
Crossfit 252
Or: Circular Road, Hasland, Chesterfield
Open: Monday and Wednesday from 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Sure: CrossFit offers a complete body conditioning program, with progressive training according to each individual and his own personal goals.
Contact: 07595 292954
Get back in shape over time
Or: Rose Hill, Chesterfield
Open: Monday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Close on Sunday.
Sure: This female-only gymnasium and beauty bar with all female staff offers a 30-minute circuit and exercise classes.
Contact: 01246 769600
The gym
Or: Derby Road, Chesterfield
Open: 24 hours, seven days a week
Sure: This 24-hour gym offers more than 40 cardio machines, eight machines, and a large free-weight area. It also provided free parking and WiFi.
Contact: 0300 303 4800
Nuffield Health
Or: Alma Leisure Park, 1 Derby Rd, Chesterfield
Open: Monday to Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sure: This gym offers a variety of classes, a pool and spa facilities, multi-club access, and free parking
Contact: 01246 272226
Marsden Martial Arts
Or: Pottery Lane West, Chesterfield
Open: Monday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sure: This martial arts center offers an introductory lesson on membership and aims to give those who join a sense of belonging to the group.
Contact: 01246 912007
Gym Places
Places Gym, at Sheffield Road, Chesterfield
(Image: Derbyshire live)
Or: Sheffield Road, Chesterfield
Open: Monday to Thursday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sure: This gym offers 100 equipment, a functional training area, more than 40 fitness classes, a sauna and a hammam. It offers free parking to all members and also has a section reserved for women.
Contact: 01246 203067
S40 Personal Training
Or: Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield
Open: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday, Saturday 7 a.m. to noon. Close on Sunday.
Sure: After a consultation, S40 fixes those who join a personal trainer for individual sessions.
Contact: 07834 829146
Spire Boxing Academy
Or: Thompson Street, Chesterfield
Open: Classes were offered from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday, and other sessions were also available.
Sure: Created by Robbie Sivyer in 2013, the boxing club offers physical training and individual personal training.
Contact: 07814 440516
Spireites Health and Sports Club
Or: The HUB, Proact Stadium, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield
Open: Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sure: This gym has 16 stations and offers Matrix Fitness equipment, including personal TV screens.
Contact: 01246 264032
Xercise4Less
Or: Spire Walk, Derby Road, Chesterfield
Open: Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sure: This gym offers personal training areas and a combat area with a boxing ring and punching pads, as well as 400 pieces of gym equipment to use.
Contact: 01 246 386 896
