In the darkness of a Sunday morning in January, the light from the phone hurt a little. The healthier choice would have been to wake up completely first and maybe let the fog clear up a bit. It would have been a little more New Year’s resolution. But that couldn’t wait.

It was a wildcard weekend in the NFL and the New England Patriots had played the Tennessee Titans overnight. The noise of a normal everyday life means that you can come across the result of something without wanting to. It’s best to hook it in the veins before real life has a chance to spoil it.

In this regard, the NFL YouTube channel is one of the wonders of the sports world. Every game is up there and is reduced to a 15-minute highlight package. It is crucial that the final score is not mentioned anywhere except in the last frame.

And so the era of the Tom Brady Patriots in our house came to an end, as probably millions did, who woke up with closed curtains and a low volume on the planet.

At least it looked like this. Of course nobody knows exactly. It may be good that Brady continues to play for the patriots, but he was clearly non-binding after the 20:13 defeat.

He’ll turn 43 at the start of the next NFL season, and the only thing he would say for sure on Saturday night was that he’s unlikely to retire. Whether or not he was a patriot for a 21st season, he refused to bite even though he received a dozen different questions about it.

This was well marked in structure and did not surprise anyone. When he signed a new two-year contract last August, it contained a clause that made him a free agent next March. From that point on, the tick of the clock seemed to get louder with every mediocre appearance by the patriots, culminating in Brady throwing a final interception on his own goal line as time ran out against the titans. If it’s actually the end, it was an unusually unfortunate one.

winning Streak

Not that anyone would cry a river for him or her. Brady’s 20th anniversary at the Patriots was determined by three things: his own size, the genius of Bill Belichick, and the level of hatred that his team sparked in the rest of the sports scene.

Series winners are not popular in any sport, but very few in history have caused the lack of casual work reserved for the godparents.

Maybe that says more about the rest of us than about them. After all, hate is such a cheap word in sports. It is thrown around as is normal, as if it made perfect sense that you – sensible, rational, taking the bus to work – have no choice when it comes to certain teams or sports figures. Hate the patriots, hate the dubs, hate United, hate Rory McIlroy, hate whoever.

But it’s really nonsense. Try with a degree of honesty, and it’s usually just a slight irritability that expresses what you call hatred because you like the pose you hit with it.

And if it’s more than that, if you really lived in this world at the time and wasted hatred of a sports team instead of one of the endless reasons that deserve more, then you may just have bigger problems than who wins the Super Bowl ,

Still, the Brady / Belichick patriots have been a bigger lightning rod for this stuff than any other team in any sport for well over a decade. They were ridiculed as fraudsters for their role in Spygate and Deflategate, a couple of seven-year rule-breaking scandals.

traction

The view that the respective violations – filming opponents’ warm-up attempts and changing the pressure of the game balls to better suit Brady’s throwing preference – are a fairly small beer in the scheme of things has never been well received. They are winners and fraudsters, and the general consensus does not separate one from the other. Hence the general joy of Brady’s career as a patriot across America ended in such disgrace.

What happens now, when the NFL season peaks, the downtime between games will be filled with little else in the coming weeks. Brady has always been paid less than other top-notch quarterbacks to free up salary caps so patriots can sign a stronger all-round squad. If he goes somewhere else in the coming months, he’ll probably sign the biggest contract of his career.

The chances of a glorious coda with another team are still pretty slim. Not only is Brady not the quarter-finals that he used to be, he’s not the quarter-finals that his league rivals already have.

At the start of the game on Saturday evening, the quarterfinals Deshaun Watson from Houston, Texas, resulted in a series of attempts to escape, bull races and wiggle attempts, all thanks to his pure 24-year track and field. The all-action style of Watson, Russell Wilson of the Seahawks and Lamar Jackson of the Ravens is becoming increasingly popular. This is not Brady and it is definitely not who he will be at 43 and 44.

What happens to the patriots is probably more interesting. Belichick is 67 and does not go anywhere. He could stand on the sidelines of the patriots for most of this decade and plan and grumble his way well into the 1970s. The suspicion, fair or unfair, has always been that he made Brady great, not the other way around.

Finding out one way or another could be fun a few years later.

