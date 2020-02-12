By KEN MORITSUGU

BEIJING – The number of new cases in China has dropped for a second day in a row after the outbreak of the virus, which infected around 45,000 people and killed more than 1,100 people, health officials said on Wednesday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has promised industry tax cuts and other subsidies as the government tries to limit the growing damage to the economy. The outbreak has become the latest political challenge for Xi and China’s ruling Communist Party.

While most infections have occurred in China, it has gradually spread overseas. In Japan, 39 new cases were confirmed on a cruise ship quarantined in Yokohama, for a total of 174 on the Diamond Princess.

A Formula 1 race in Shanghai in April was canceled as the last event because of the virus. Nokia, Vodafone and Deutsche Telekom are the youngest companies to withdraw from a major mobile phone show in Spain that typically attracts 5,000 to 6,000 Chinese visitors.

The latest developments in the outbreak that started in Wuhan City in December:

REDUCE NEW CASES

The number of new cases has decreased in the past week, which gives hope that the epidemic could peak.

The National Health Commission announced that 2,015 new cases were counted on Tuesday, the second consecutive decline per day and a decrease of almost 3,900 a week ago. Commission spokesman Mi Feng said the situation is still grim, but “we have seen some positive changes.”

Leading Chinese epidemiologist Zhong Nanshan told doctors in Wuhan that while the rest of China may have gone around the corner, further efforts are needed to stop the virus from spreading throughout the city and the rest of the most affected region of Hubei ,

The total number of cases in mainland China reached 44,653 and the death toll was 1,113. Two people died elsewhere, one in Hong Kong and one in the Philippines.

MORIBUND ECONOMY

China is struggling to revitalize its economy after the annual New Year holidays have been extended to curb the spread of the virus. Traffic in Beijing remained weak and many people were still working at home.

Xi announced tax cuts as companies faced increasing losses from the closure of factories, offices, shops, and other businesses as part of the most comprehensive disease measures ever imposed.

The government must “maintain stable economic functioning and social harmony,” said Xi in comments that were broadcast on state television.

SINGAPORE BANK DELETES OFFICE

DBS asked 300 employees to work from home after learning that an employee was infected with the virus. The bank in Singapore said that all employees on the same floor should do this as a precaution. The city-state has 50 confirmed cases.

In China, according to state media, a large number of cases in a district of Tianjin, a port city southeast of Beijing, have been attributed to a department store. A third of Tianjin’s 104 confirmed cases are in the Baodi district, where the store is located, the Xinhua news agency reported.

According to Xinhua, a seller was first diagnosed in the home appliance business on January 31, and a number of cases followed. None of the infected had recently visited Wuhan, and with the exception of a couple, they worked in different areas of the business and did not know each other.

CITIZEN JOURNALIST DISAPPEARS

A citizen journalist reporting the Wuhan epidemic has disappeared, activists said, the second to disappear within a few days after information controls in China were tightened.

Fang Bin, a seller of traditional Chinese clothing, stopped posting videos or responding to calls and messages on Sunday, activists Gao Fei and Hua Yong said, citing Fang’s friends. His phone was turned off on Wednesday.

Fang had posted videos of Wuhan’s crowded hospitals, including corpses in a van, waiting to be taken to a crematorium. The last video he released was a piece of paper that said, “All citizens oppose, give people back power.”

Another citizen journalist, Chen Qiushi, disappeared on Friday. The unauthorized storytelling by Chen, Fang, and others about the epidemic questions the ruling Communist Party’s tightly controlled monopoly on information in unprecedented levels of information.

CRUISE SHIP WOES

Passengers aboard a cruise ship that has not been docked by four governments can finally go ashore.

Holland America Line said MS Westerdam will arrive in Sihanoukville, Cambodia on Thursday morning. The ship was rejected by the Philippines, Taiwan, Japan and most recently Thailand.

The Westerdam was undesirable due to concerns that those on board could spread the virus, despite the operator saying that no cases of the disease were confirmed among the more than 2,200 passengers and crew on board.

TWO RUSSIAN FLEE QUARANTINE

Two Russian women who were isolated from a possible virus infection said they fled their hospitals this month because they were not treated cooperatively, had poor conditions, and were afraid of being infected.

Both women said their hospital abuse started when they returned from Hainan, a tropical island in southern China popular with Russian tourists.

Many of the people quarantined in Russian hospitals have complained about the conditions in the isolation rooms and the lack of cooperation between doctors who are unsure about quarantine protocols.

EXPERIMENTAL TREATMENT

A Chinese drug company announced that it’s manufacturing one of Gilead Sciences Ltd.’s U.S. developed drug for possible use against the new virus.

BrightGene Bio-Medical Technology Co. announced in a statement published on the Shanghai Stock Exchange that the active ingredients in Remdesivir have been successfully synthesized.

A government laboratory announced last week that it is applying for a patent for the drug to treat the virus.

Gilead previously said it was working with U.S. and Chinese authorities to test remdesivir to treat the virus. Xinhua reported last week that clinical trials are starting.

Associated press writers Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo, Elaine Kurtenbach in Singapore, James Heintz in Moscow, Grant Peck in Bangkok, Kelvin Chan in London and Joe McDonald, Dake Kang, Yanan Wang and researcher Yu Bing in Beijing contributed to this report.