Ring the bells that can still ring

Forget your perfect offer

There is a crack in everything

So the light comes in.

– Leonard Cohen

There is little doubt that the decade that ended in Hollywood was the greatest consequence in living memory.

We all know that the entire entertainment business has been redesigned in several ways over the past 10 years: DVDs have gone for good, large studios have been consolidated, Netflix has become a force and streaming has become a new form of distribution.

But beyond these significant changes, another more subtle reality shifted. The collapse of the studio system – the seven large studios that had entertainment power for 50 years – and the influx of technology giants that outshone Sony and Paramount coincided with astonishing cultural change.

After decades of stories dominated by a pure white feeling of men, suddenly a chorus of new voices was heard everywhere, telling every kind of unconventional story.

“Black Panther” redefined the superhero film in 2018 with a predominantly African-American cast and a story from Africa.

Guillermo del Toro told a science fiction fantasy love story in 2017 in the Oscar-winning title “The Shape of Water”, which was actually a symbol of his life as a marginalized Mexican nerd.

Ryan Murphy brought gays and transgender characters to American houses with “Glee” (which made his technical debut in 2009) and later “Pose” (2018).

And women appeared everywhere – in fact, in 2020 they will make almost half of the superhero films. Unthinkable that Kathryn Bigelow – once ignored as ex-wife of James Cameron, the director of “Titanic” – was the first woman to win the title “Best” at the Oscars with the scorching “Hurt Locker” in 2010.

In the 2010s, people who were previously marginalized – women, colored people, the LGBTQ community – appeared. Murphy and del Toro joined Shonda Rhimes, Ryan Coogler and Kathryn Bigelow – along with Ava DuVernay, Lena Waithe, Lena Dunham and Jill Soloway – the authors, film directors and television show runners whose voices determined the decade.

The 2010s were the decade that Hollywood started.

That struck me the most when I recently stepped down to think about Rebels on the Backlot, the book I wrote about Hollywood in the 1990s, and the voices that defined it.

When I wrote Rebels in 2005, I was aware that the six famous filmmakers I chose to focus on were all men: Quentin Tarantino, Steven Soderbergh, David Fincher, Spike Jonze, David O. Russell, and Paul Thomas Anderson. All white men.

For me, they were all extremely talented rule breakers who had defied the convention to make the most important films of the nineties. They had started in the blatant world of independent film, only to be chosen by Hollywood’s big studios, the big media companies, eager to use the cool factor of the filmmakers and a new source of income for the box office.

However, I was painfully aware that there were no women or people of color who matched my thesis, although there have been a few wonderful and diverse authors in this decade, whether John Singleton (Boyz ‘n the Hood) or Kimberly Peirce ( “Boys don’t cry”).

It’s not too difficult to notice today that the rebels have changed – and so have the backlots. As I write the end of 2019, Hollywood has never been less interested in the perspectives of white men. (Which doesn’t mean that many of their projects will actually be lit green.)

In every talent agency and in every developer meeting across Hollywood, women and colored people are challenged behind the camera and in the author’s room.

The economic disruption in Hollywood was a major factor in this change. One factor is the demand for volume. Netflix launched an arms race when it transitioned to an online distribution model from the old DVD via email. The streaming service needed product and much of it. Netflix makes many dozen films a year in the U.S. market alone (more than 30 in the last year) compared to traditional film studios that could shoot between eight and 20 a year.

Then came “Peak TV”, an avalanche of television shows in which cable networks first fought for viewer costs and advertising dollars and then for the online boom. And now the streaming wars are coming. Hulu, Disney and the upcoming HBO Max and Peacock needed a lot of content that had never been considered in entertainment before.

The technology enables distributors to deliver content to their target audience with unprecedented precision.

By 2019, the $ 50 million and $ 100 million development deals that the new streaming services had delivered to a remarkably more diverse group of creatives than in previous decades: Rhimes, DuVernay, and Murphy all had significant deals, but also the “ blackish “inventor Kenya Barris and“ Pose ”, author and producer (and transgender activist) Janet Mock.

Also read: Television in the 2010s: How the New Golden Age became “Peak TV”

Change is critical to the elixir of life in mass entertainment. These new artists have brought much-needed new experiences and priorities to American culture. Race, social justice, and covert operations were among the new areas of investigation that were so distinctly different from the issues that a generation ago, for example, had been obsessed with by a pop culture polymath like Tarantino or a hard-working David O. Russell.

The #MeToo movement, which drove those from Hollywood who had molested women and worse, significantly accelerated other changes in representation in the industry. Hollywood has finally recognized that its organizations need to evolve to survive. This not only leads to more inclusion in hiring – not to mention inclusion drivers to enforce inclusive hiring – but above all to the rise of more diverse leadership in the class of decision-makers from management and board members. (I think of Shari Redstone from ViacomCBS and Ann Sarnoff, who was recently named Managing Director of Warner Bros.)

We need more of it to continue driving the creative engine of this industry.

The world changed in the 2010s, mostly for the better. It was an unforeseen change that nevertheless expanded the vocabulary of our mass culture, offering a broader and deeper look at human experience and a broader perspective on the limits of imagination.

The effects of this change on the world will only become apparent in the next generation. But the changes seem to stay here.

