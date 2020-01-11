advertisement

NIAMEY – The death toll from Thursday’s attack by suspected jihadists on a Nigerian military base has risen to at least 89, four security sources said, surpassing a raid last month that killed 71 soldiers as the deadliest against Nigerian forces. in years.

The government said Thursday that 25 soldiers were killed, according to a temporary death toll, as they successfully repelled the attack on the western city of Chinagodrar by attackers on motorcycles and other vehicles.

Four security sources told Reuters that at least 89 members of the Nigerian security forces killed in the attack were buried Saturday in the Niamey capital.

One of the sources said the real death toll could be higher because a number of soldiers were immediately buried in Chinagodrar on Thursday.

Defense Minister Issoufou Katambe said an updated death toll would be announced after a national security council meeting on Sunday.

The Chinagodrar attack, a month after a raid on nearby Inates by fighters from an Islamic State collaborator who killed 71 soldiers, highlights the worsening security situation near Nigeria’s borders with Mali and Burkina Faso.

Attacks have quadrupled over the past year in Niger, killing nearly 400 people, according to data from the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, a nonprofit research organization, despite efforts by international forces to detain linked militants. with the Islamic State and al Qaeda.

French warplanes rallied on Thursday to scare off the attackers, France’s regional task force said, possibly avoiding an even more serious casualty.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, but Katambe said Friday that the military would launch a new offensive against the jihadists.

The West African Sahel region, a semi-arid belt below the Sahara, has been in crisis since 2012, when ethnic Tuareg rebels and regular jihadists seized two-thirds of northern Mali, forcing France to intervene. ‘temporarily beaten.

(Reporting by Moussa Aksar and David Lewis; Additional reporting by Boureima Balima and Aaron Ross; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Giles Elgood)

