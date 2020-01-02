advertisement

The death toll from floods and landslides in and around Indonesia’s capital Jakarta reached at least 21 on Thursday, with more rain forecast, authorities said.

The flood, one of the deadliest in years, displaced more than 30,000 people and caused chaos across parts of Southeast Asia’s largest city with blocked train lines and power outages in some areas.

Ministry of Social Affairs spokesman Joko Hariyanto said in a message to Reuters that the death toll had now reached 21.

The Swathes of Jakarta and nearby cities were flooded after heavy rain fell on December 31 and in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo told reporters Thursday that evacuation and security procedures should be given priority, but called for more coordination between city administrations with the central government.

On his Twitter page, Widodo blamed delays on flood control infrastructure projects for floods. He said some projects have been delayed since 2017 due to land acquisition problems.

Authorities did not provide a full explanation of the cause of death for all the victims, but earlier said four people had been strangled, four died in landslides and four were electrocuted, and three died of hypothermia.

Indonesia’s Cabinet Secretary said in a statement, citing the geophysical agency, that extreme weather could continue across Indonesia until next January 7 and warned people to stay alert for further flooding or landslides.

Television footage showed survivors in the nearby town of Tangerang evacuating people, leading them through a strong current holding on a rope.

Jakarta police in their Twitter account warned that a number of major roads across the capital were not yet passable, accompanied by a video showing a mail truck stuck in the middle of a road.

Jakarta and its environs are home to more than 30 million people. More than 50 people died in one of the capital’s deadliest floods in 2007, and five years ago much of the city center was flooded after canals were flooded.

The government announced last year that it is relocating the capital to East Kalimantan province in Borneo, though the planning ministry has pledged that the government will invest $ 40 billion in modernizing the city.

City authorities in recent years have been trying to improve Jakarta’s poor flood sensitivity during the rainy season.

(Additional reporting by Tabita Diela, Fransiska Nangoy, Editing Gayatri Suroyo by Matthew Tostevin & Kim Coghill)

