advertisement

Chinese equity and commodities markets fell sharply on Monday as the death toll from a coronavirus epidemic in China rose to 361 and investors returned to the moon in the first trading session after a long New Year break.

At their first meeting since January 23, when the outbreak of the newly identified virus in Wuhan City, the epicenter of the outbreak in Hubei Province, claimed only 17 lives, markets collapsed.

advertisement

Since then, the flu-like virus has been declared a global emergency and has spread to more than two dozen other countries and regions. The first death outside of China was reported on Sunday, that of a 44-year-old Chinese man who died in China the Philippines after traveling from Wuhan.

Dr. Mike Ryan, head of the World Health Organization (WHO) emergency response team, said he “has every confidence” that Irish health authorities are making the right preparations for the virus.

“We have dealt with Sars (severe acute respiratory syndrome) fairly well and sensitively,” the Geneva-based Sligoman told The Irish Times. “A key is that doctors and emergency rooms are able to recognize and recognize cases.”

Test results for a passenger who has arrived at Dublin Airport and is suspected of being infected with the virus are expected on Monday.

The number of deaths in China rose to 361 on Sunday, 57 more than the previous day, the National Health Commission said. The number of newly confirmed infections in China rose by 2,829 to 17,205.

Cities like Wuhan are still practically closed due to the fact that travel is severely restricted, and China is also facing increasing international isolation as flights to and from China are restricted.

At least a further 171 cases have been reported in more than two dozen other countries and regions, including the United States, Japan, Thailand, Hong Kong and the United Kingdom.

emergency

WHO has declared the outbreak to be an internationally worrying public health emergency, but said no global trade and travel restrictions are needed.

A hospital that was built in just eight days to treat people with the Wuhan virus will take in patients on Monday, the state media said.

The hospital called Huoshenshan, or “Feuergottberg”, will have 1,000 beds. More than 7,500 workers participated in the project, which started on January 25 and was completed this weekend.

China is building a second hospital with 1,600 beds in Wuhan. Leishenshan, or “Donnergottberg”, is scheduled for completion on February 5.

More than 250 people from 30 countries came to France on Sunday after being flown out of the blocked city of Wuhan during the last evacuation of foreigners.

Australia evacuated 243 people, including many children, from Wuhan on Monday and will quarantine them on a remote island in the Indian Ocean off its northwest coast.

Australia followed the United States on Saturday to deny entry to all foreigners traveling from mainland China.

The group of seven industrialized democracies is striving for a common approach to dealing with the rapidly spreading new corona virus, said Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn on Sunday.

It is believed that the virus appeared at a Wuhan market in late last year that traded illegal wildlife. It can cause pneumonia and spread between people in droplets of coughing and sneezing.

It raised the alarm because it is spreading quickly and there are still important unknowns, such as: B. the death rate and whether it can spread before symptoms appear.

The number of deaths in China has now exceeded the overall Chinese toll since the outbreak of Sars (another Chinese corona virus that killed nearly 800 people around the world).

Nevertheless, Chinese data on the number of infections and deaths indicate that the new corona virus is less deadly than Sars, although these numbers can develop quickly.

An annual low

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 8 percent to an annual low on Monday, wiping nearly $ 370 billion off market value, according to Reuters calculations.

The yuan started its weakest trading ashore this year. Iron, oil and copper traded in Shanghai all fell to their daily limits and caught global price declines as the spread of the virus weighed on the world’s growth prospects.

Investors braced themselves for volatility when onshore Chinese stocks, bonds, yuan and commodities resumed after fears of the virus’s impact on the world’s second largest economy declined sharply.

To end the panic, the Chinese central bank injected 1.2 trillion yuan ($ 173.8 billion) of liquidity into the markets on Monday through reverse repo transactions.

Beijing also said it would help companies that produce vital goods get back to work as soon as possible, the state television broadcaster CCTV reported.

China’s Sinopec Corp., Asia’s largest refiner, has announced plans to cut refining performance this month by approximately 600,000 barrels a day.

Most of the provinces have extended the New Year holidays to try to contain the virus. The return of workers to Hubei is not planned until February 13th. – Additional message: Reuters

advertisement