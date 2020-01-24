advertisement

China stepped up efforts to contain a virus that killed 26 people and infected more than 800. Public transport was closed in 10 cities, the temples were closed and a new hospital for treating the infected was quickly built.

The World Health Organization (WHO) classified the new corona virus as an emergency for China on Thursday, but did not classify the epidemic as an international concern.

Health officials fear that the infection rate could accelerate over the new lunar year if hundreds of millions of Chinese travel home and abroad during the week-long vacation that started on Friday.

As of Thursday, there were 830 confirmed cases and 26 people had died, the Guardian and New York Times reported. Most cases are located in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus is believed to come from a market that trades in illegal wildlife.

Initial studies have shown that the Wuhan virus was transmitted from snakes to humans in the most recent phase of development.

Wuhan, a city with 11 million inhabitants and an important transport hub, is in a virtual block.

Railway stations were closed, although trains were allowed to travel through the city, flights were suspended and there were checkpoints on main roads inside and outside the city.

The neighboring Huanggang, a city with about 7 million inhabitants, has announced similar measures.

Wuhan built a new 1,000-bed hospital to treat the infected, the official Changjiang Daily reported on Friday.

The new hospital will be built around a holiday complex that was originally intended for local workers and is located in gardens on a lake on the outskirts of the city, the official Changjiang daily reported on Friday. Prefabricated buildings with 1,000 beds are to be erected.

Construction machines, including 35 excavators and 10 bulldozers, arrived on Thursday evening to complete the new plant by Monday.

Non-fatalities were also found in Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and the United States, causing several airlines to suspend flights to and from Wuhan.

But the WHO said Thursday that it was “a little early” to consider the outbreak an “emergency for public health of international interest”. Such a term would have required countries to step up the international response.

“Make no mistake, this is an emergency in China,” said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“It has not yet become a global health emergency. It could be another one, ”he said.

Vietnamese officials speak to a man who tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus in an isolated area of ​​Cho Ray Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam on January 23, 2020. Photo: EPA

The previously unknown virus, which cannot be cured and spreads through the respiratory tract, has raised the alarm as there are a number of unknowns. It is too early to know how dangerous it is and how easily it spreads.

Symptoms include fever, difficulty breathing, and cough.

According to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, three research teams are to begin developing potential vaccines. It is planned to have at least one potential vaccine in clinical trials by June.

Some experts believe that the new virus is not as dangerous as the 2002-03 severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars), which killed nearly 800 people, and the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (Mers), which has more than since 2012 700 people died.

“I’m not afraid. It is not as serious as everyone makes it out. I have returned from the United States and do not think it is that bad,” a train traveler told Reuters when he was in Macheng, the station just before Wuhan got on a train.

The Chinese health authorities have advised people to avoid crowds during the New Year holidays.

A total of 10 cities in China’s central Hubei province have stopped using public transport due to the outbreak of the corona virus, the Hubei Daily reported on Friday.

Buses in the cities of Chibi, Xiantao, Zhijiang, Qianjiang, Xianning, Huangshi and Enshi have ceased operating. The city of Ezhou has closed its train stations.

In Zhijiang City, all public facilities except hospitals, supermarkets, farmers’ markets, gas stations and drug stores have been closed, according to Hubei Daily.

Indoor entertainment venues have also been closed in the city of Enshi.

Some famous temples in China have closed due to viruses. The Beijing Lama Temple, which traditionally makes New Year offerings, will be closed on Friday.

Haikou, the capital of the southern holiday island of Hainan Province, includes cultural and tourist facilities such as libraries and museums.

Beijing has canceled large gatherings, including two Lunar New Year Temple Fairs, and the Forbidden City, the capital’s most famous tourist attraction, is closed to visitors until further notice.

In Wuhan, residents crowded into hospitals to carry out medical examinations and hurried to buy supplies, clear supermarket shelves, and get gasoline.

Hong Kong, ruled by the Chinese, in which two cases were confirmed, precautionarily turns two holiday camps into quarantine stations. Taiwan has prohibited anyone from Wuhan from entering the country.

The US State Department warned travelers to exercise greater caution in China as airports around the world tightened screening of passengers from the country. – Reuters

