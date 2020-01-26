advertisement

The Devils may have a weekend off, but the DBR crew is here to preview next week’s games and talk about the condition of the ACC (note, that’s not a good thing). We also look at the latest debate about Pay the Players.

0:00 Devil in the blue dress

0:30 Donald, Jason and Sam want to talk about breakfast drinks

2:30 am Time for a recent basketball talk, we’re looking at Duke’s next opponent, Pitt and Jeff Capel, who are returning to Cameron

10:05 preview of the 4th place in the ACC, the Syracuse Orange … a different Syracuse team than we are used to

15:10 We’re talking about how Duke can use the defense of the Syracuse zone

19:50 Greetings to our wonderful sponsors, Byrd Campbell

20:25 A look at the ACC and which teams of the conference can create the tournament

37:40 Pay the players! The head of the NCAA talks about where they are in this debate

46:10 Duke Band, take us home!

