advertisement

The Devils may have a weekend off, but the DBR crew is here to preview next week’s games and talk about the condition of the ACC (note, that’s not a good thing). We also look at the latest debate about Pay the Players.

  • 0:00 Devil in the blue dress
  • 0:30 Donald, Jason and Sam want to talk about breakfast drinks
  • 2:30 am Time for a recent basketball talk, we’re looking at Duke’s next opponent, Pitt and Jeff Capel, who are returning to Cameron
  • 10:05 preview of the 4th place in the ACC, the Syracuse Orange … a different Syracuse team than we are used to
  • 15:10 We’re talking about how Duke can use the defense of the Syracuse zone
  • 19:50 Greetings to our wonderful sponsors, Byrd Campbell
  • 20:25 A look at the ACC and which teams of the conference can create the tournament
  • 37:40 Pay the players! The head of the NCAA talks about where they are in this debate
  • 46:10 Duke Band, take us home!
advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR