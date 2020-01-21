advertisement

Thirty years ago, this once proud and extremely impressive building, which was located in the heart of Derby, looked rather sad and tired.

It was the distressing sight of the Traffic Street school on board while awaiting its demolition fate in 1990.

He had opened some 111 years earlier, in 1879, one of the new school boards, which began to be built in the city after 1871.

Between 1873 and 1887, six of them were built in Derby and one was taken over. In total, they offered 8,681 school places and were supplemented by 18 denominational schools.

The new Traffic Street School was a fairly impressive building and very much mirrored similar schools built across the country at the time.

They had been built with huge fireplaces, which were not replaced by central heating until the late 1950s.

The toilets were outside in the playground, where no blade of grass was visible.

Inevitably, in the years following World War II, these Victorian buildings were considered old-fashioned and no longer suitable for use. In their place came the new schools of the mid-twentieth century, with lots of glass, allowing sunlight to illuminate even the dullest of classrooms.

All of this was fine and looked good in the design briefs, but was not wonderful if you were to sit in math double on a hot June day when there was no hiding place.

The rooms were getting hot, the sunlight was making it difficult to see the blackboard and open the windows just cleared by street noise or the distractions of a women’s netball game right under the window.

Add to this the fact that many of these new wave schools have been victims of savings that have led to the use of poor quality materials, such as metal frames that warp, leave the rain and rust.

Some who rose in the brave new age of the 1960s only lasted two decades. This is not the case for board schools.

They were built with thick walls and tall windows, which meant they were warm in winter and cool in summer, with the added benefit that enough light came in but without any distraction from being able to watch this netball game.

They just gave this good image. There was a place there that took learning seriously and accepted that children who walked through the doors would not be taken away with a second-rate building.

