Selena Gomez is one of the artists who has gone through an aesthetic process like no other. She is one of those who prefer to have her body and face natural.

However, images of her are always filtered, showing that she had some carelessness about costumes. Now his fans remember the day he used a piece of clothing that he didn’t like.

That moment was at the 2015 Gala Met, a charity event that opens the annual fashion exhibition of the Institute of Dress at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

When it was her turn to march through the red carpet, you were surprised. Her dress was white with bright black details and flowers on her head.

What caught the attention of the participants was that the neckline on the back of the dress made the singer look more.

Remember that Sel had a reunion that day that wasn’t with Justin Bieber as expected. They attended the event separately and stayed throughout the gala.

Bieber is about to release his new single, which caused a stir when his ex-girlfriend released his album and two songs in October that talked about his toxic relationship.

