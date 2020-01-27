advertisement

The death of NBA great Kobe Bryant has shocked the sports world.

Lionel Messi and some Barcelona players paid tribute to the late basketball star. While some spoke of him merely as an icon, others, such as Messi himself, spoke of someone they knew personally.

Bryant himself was an avid fan of football and especially of FC Barcelona and AC Milan. He befriended Ronaldinho around the time the Brazilian was named as the best player in the world to play for Barça.

The former Laker once recalled when Dinho gave her what, at the time, was a shocking presentation.

“A long time ago, right? Barcelona came to Los Angeles. Ronaldinho was a friend of mine; I was talking to him. He told me, ‘Kobe, look, I’m going to introduce you to the player who will be the best player of all time. ” “

Ronaldinho was a phenomenon at the time. He won the 2002 FIFA World Cup with Brazil, and later La Liga in 2004 and 2005, the Golden Ball in 2005, and then the UEFA Champions League with Barcelona in 2006. Bryant, for his part, was a three-time NBA champion. at that time, and was already considered one of the best basketball players ever.

A shocked Bryant replied, “What? You’re the best.”

But Ronaldinho insisted, according to Bryant.

“He told me, ‘No, this guy here is going to be better.’

“It was Lionel Messi. He was only 17 years old. He was small.”

Reflecting on a later date at Messi, Bryant had to say this: “I think he’s one of the best athletes of all time. The stamina, the intelligence he plays with, as well as the ability, puts him head and shoulder above the rest. “

