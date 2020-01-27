advertisement

What is the moment that changed your life?

I stopped the day I realized I was having an uncomfortable relationship with alcohol. This was a life-change in many ways. My respect for me and my life, my friends and my partner Martin. It was a new beginning, a new career and a new job on television that I love.

Who do you admire most?

My mother Sue because she was so resilient, positive and caring and lived with my father who was a drinker until I was 17. Sue and Ken, my father, were so happy after their father stopped drinking … It was so sad that Sue died when they enjoyed life.

What was the biggest pain you have ever experienced?

I broke my cartilage by playing a rugby game loose in the scrum and ended my game.

Who has the biggest impact on your career?

Greg Collins, my fabulous English teacher at Sandford Park School (in Dublin), who diagnosed me as a dyslexic in 1975, allowed me to take oral exams in the final certificate exams, which meant I attended Bolton Street College to study architecture to study. Happy Days!

What was the biggest challenge you have ever faced?

Douglas Wallace Consultants started operating again after the collapse in 2009. Thank God for the support of my colleagues, Joe and Gerry, who we have been holding onto our fingernails for the next three years, but we did it and it has been going on ever since.

What is the best advice you have ever received?

From my mother: “There is no road without a turn.” How true, because no life situation remains the same forever. It is also important that you do not “blur” your booklet, so to speak, and do something that affects your good recordings or makes other people respect you or trust you less.

What is the worst advice you have ever received?

Not selling Douglas Wallace in 2007 and getting away with a small fortune, instead holding on for the 2008 crash.

What you practically do to promote your personal development is …

Read (slowly), travel and watch the world as I study.

Where do you return to relax and take time out?

At home. I love closing the door and cooking meals for Martin and me. The best day is Sunday with the papers on the couch and great coffee.

What is your biggest mistake?

Impatience. I’m excited about an idea and want to do it right away, but others have important things to do, so I’ll throw a strop.

What’s your worst habit?

Don’t be patient when others talk about a design or concept. Or interrupt if I am bored with a topic that others might talk about. I’m shy, but I don’t shrink purple either.

What would your friends call your most dominant trait?

Tenacity. I never give that up, especially when I’m wrong.

What is an unfulfilled goal that you are not telling anyone about?

I had never lived in another country when I founded Douglas Wallace the day I left college with Alan Douglas about 40 years ago. The only thing I regret is never living in South America – Argentina or Brazil – and learning another language fluently.

What are you most proud of?

Work with great young architects and designers over the past four decades, be inspired by their talent, create great projects and enjoy the results.

What is your motto in life?

Enjoy the moment, do things outside your comfort zone and always be open to new opportunities. And do it today because tomorrow it might be too late.

The Great House Revival returns to RTÉ One on Sunday February 16 at 9:30 p.m.

