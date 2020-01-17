advertisement

Dawson’s Landing, in Chestermere, a new community from Qualico Communities.

Supplied / Postmedia

House hunters will have the opportunity to get acquainted with a new Chestermere community and the home options it offers before its grand opening later this year.

An open house sales event for Dawson Landing will be held at the Lakeside Golf Club from 5 to 8 the following day. on January 22. The community, which will build 1,305 homes, is planned by Kualico Communities, the same developer behind Calgary communities such as Crestmont, Redstone and Evanston.

Dawson Landing marks the first Qualico community in the small town just east of Calgary.

Representatives from Qualico and the builder for Dawson Landing will be available at the event to share details and answer questions about community and homes, respectively.

“It’s going to be a good one-on-one experience,” says Laura Field, marketing coordinator for Qualico. “We know there’s a lot of excitement and people really want to know more.”

Those attending the event will hear the benefits offered by its developer to be among the first to shop in the community.

Sales have already begun at Dawson Landing with most of the interest coming from existing Chestermere residents, and people living in Calgary in the southeast and northeast, Field says.

A grand opening will be held as its home-show showcase, made up of five models, wraps up this spring. The show houses will demonstrate single-family homes with $ 490,000 drive, bungalows from $ 470,000, mid-$ 300,000 wrapped houses, and low $ 300,000 duplexes. In all cases, these prices include lots and GST.

Builders at Dawson Landing include Morrison Homes, Broadview Homes, NuVista Homes, Sterling Homes and Trico Homes. They will have the price plan and prices available in the open house and offer the option of holding a reception or buying a home, too.

Among the advantages of living in this community are its connections, its developer says.

“Dawson’s Landing is in a great location to make it to Calgary,” Field says. “There’s a lot of amenities around Chestermere as well. You have Lake Chestermere and a lot of different shops and dining around Chestermere.”

“Within the community, itself, there will be some great features,” she adds, singling out plans for decorative street lamps, a circle of landscape traffic, boardwalk-style entry feature, ponds and areas outside dogs.

“There will also be an EcoPark, which will be one of the highlights of the community once it is complete,” Field says, of the space that will include some existing wetlands.

People interested in attending open house are encouraged to RSVP online at liveindawsonslanding.ca/bethefirst

