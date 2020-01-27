advertisement

A woman accused of hindering her mother’s alleged murder investigation said gardaí said the retired hospital worker would tell her and her daughter every day that they should “be stopped.”

Louise O’Connor, the mother of five children, also told the detectives interviewed that she had not “hair injured” Patricia O’Connor’s head, and said she knew her mother really loved her knowing that she was going to her grave ,

The jury listened to three interviews on Monday, which the daughter of the late Louise O’Connor gave to gardaí on September 2, 2017.

The deceased’s daughter, Louise O’Connor (41) and granddaughter Stephanie O’Connor (22), both from Millmount Court, Dundrum Road, Dublin 14, and Louise O’Connor’s ex-partner Keith Johnston (43) from Avonbeg Gardens , Tallaght, Dublin 24 are all accused of hindering the arrest or prosecution of Kieran Greene, who knows or believes that he has committed an offense following the murder of Patricia O’Connor (61) on May 29, 2017 is due.

Louise O’Connor did not plead guilty to agreeing or submitting to her daughter Stephanie O’Connor, who disguised as Patricia O’Connor on May 29, 2017 at Mountainview Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin, to hide the fact that Patricia O’Connor was dead.

On May 29, 2017, Mr. Greene (34) pleaded not guilty of murdering Ms. O’Connor in her home at Mountainview Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14.

It has been shown that Ms. O’Connor’s body was broken up into 15 separate pieces that were found between June 10 and 14, 2017 at nine different locations within 30 km of the Dublin and Wicklow mountains.

Sergeant Brian Hanley informed the Róisín Lacey SC prosecutor that on September 2, 2017, he conducted the first interview with Louise O’Connor at Bray Garda station at home on May 29.

“Walk on eggshells”

In her first interview, Louise O’Connor told gardaí that she didn’t really understand why she was arrested and said, “You have someone for murder, he raised his hands.” Her partner and father of three of her five children, Kieran Greene had already been arrested for murdering Mrs. O’Connor.

Louise O’Connor said her mother would tell her and daughter Stephanie every day that they should be “broken off” and they would walk around on egg shells all the time.

Her mother and family would argue about “silly things” like “brick and mortar,” she said.

Louise O’Connor said that her father Augustine ’Gus’ O’Connor had never shown a finger to her mother. “My mother tried to pull my head off with a teapot the day she left. I ducked and ran out of the living room, ”she continued.

She said Ms. O’Connor “kicked the cat” around the house and would tell her and her children to stay behind and leave the house.

Louise O’Connor said she was diagnosed with Graves’ disease four or five years ago. “Ma said I could use a rage to kill my father and we would split the proceeds. I never said I wasn’t going to prison,” she said.

She said Mr. Greene got it from her mother too. “I said he had to go back to his mother to give us a break. He bounced off me and I bounced off him,” she remarked.

Louise O’Connor said she went to Nutgrove Park with her kids and father on May 29 because she didn’t want to argue with her mother. She couldn’t tell when they were all coming home, but was in the bathroom when she heard the door slam and her mother left the house, she sketched.

“She (Patricia O’Connor) always got up and shouted, ‘I’ll be back when the bastard bangs his clogs,” said Louise O’Connor, adding that she “had no idea” where your mother wanted to go.

She said she hadn’t called her mother when she saw her walking up the street with a suitcase that night. Louise O’Connor said she fell asleep when her mother came back into the house later that night. Two weeks later, she said they found out that Mr. Greene had killed her mother.

No harm to hair

Regarding Mr. Greene, Louise O’Connor said he “raised his hands for what he did”. She also told gardaí that her father Gus would not hurt a fly.

“It has nothing to do with me and Stephanie, why are you asking me,” she said to gardaí. “Only two people who know what happened that day, I ma and Kieran. I, ma, am dead and Kieran is locked up, ”she said.

Louise O’Connor said she couldn’t understand why Mr. Greene didn’t call an ambulance or Gardaí that night. She also told detectives that she hadn’t hurt a hair on her mother’s head and she would go to her grave if she knew that.

When Gardaí asked Louise O’Connor if her mother was smoking, she replied, “My mother removed weeds all day.” She said that she was worried about her mother when she was out of contact.

On Monday afternoon, Detective Garda informed David Connolly Ms. Lacey that he was going to Mountainview Park at 7:50 p.m. on June 12 after Mr. Greene introduced himself at Rathfarnham Garda station and was interviewed by Sergeant Lucy Myles.

The witness said he met Louise O’Connor outside the house and she spoke to her neighbor. “She was crying and her hands were in front of her face, she was upset,” he said, adding that Louise O’Connor had also told him that Mr. Greene hadn’t been himself for the past few weeks. “She also told us that Mr. Greene had told them that he killed Ms. O’Connor and disposed of her body in the mountains,” he said.

Det Gda Connolly said he had a second interview with Louise O’Connor on September 2, 2017. She told gardaí that Mr. Greene had not followed them to the park on the evening of May 29 because he wanted to take a shower. “There are nine people in the house, getting a shower is like a miracle,” she said.

She said her mother was upstairs and screamed when the cat was on her bed. “I got the kids and went and my father got the dog and went,” she said.

Mr. Greene said that he would follow them later and did not know why he had not followed, she said. When she tried to call Mr. Greene’s phone, he answered his voicemail directly, she said, and added that he would then send her a text message to get lunch for the children.

When Louise O’Connor and the children returned, Mr. Greene told her that Ms. O’Connor was “pissed off” because she had entered him while showering, she continued.

Det Sgt Hanley testified that on the evening of September 2, at 8:30 p.m., he conducted the third interview with Louise O’Connor, showing CCTV recordings of people entering and visiting the Mountainview Park on May 29 left it.

CCTV

The jury was also shown the same clips that gardaí played for Louise O’Connor during her detention at Bray Garda station.

Mrs. O’Connor said she was aware that her neighbor had a camera in front of his house. A neighbor of the O’Connor family, Sam Lin, testified that on June 14, 2017, he agreed to take over his CCTV system from Gardaí.

During this interview, Louise O’Connor was shown CCTV footage from her neighbor’s camera, where she saw herself and the children, left the mountain view and went to the park at 6:53 p.m.

Louise O’Connor told gardaí that a clip of CCTV footage on the same day at 9:04 p.m. showed herself and the children returning from Tesco.

Louise O’Connor was shown another clip by her neighbor’s camera on May 29th at 9:34 pm, and it looked like her mother was leaving the house. She told gardaí that she thought she had followed her mother out of the house after hearing the door slam and saw her mother walking down the street.

At one point during the interview, Louise O’Connor told gardaí that despite everything, she really loved her mother.

She said she didn’t contact anyone on the night of May 29 to find out where her mother was because she was more upset than worried. The next day, she started asking people about Ms. O’Connor’s whereabouts, adding that it was not uncommon for her mother to storm.

Louise O’Connor was then shown clips from her neighbor’s CCTV camera showing the back of the O’Connor house. “My neighbor is filming in my house,” she said. “Nice. Isn’t that against the law, admission to our house? Privacy violation or something? Shame on King,” she continued.

Louise O’Connor was shown a clip with CCTV footage on May 29th at 6:37 pm, which gardaí asked for comment. “It’s me who opens and closes the door, I think,” she replied.

Louise O’Connor agreed with gardaí that someone saw a door close at 10:06 pm that evening. She said she didn’t know who this was and said she didn’t see how important it was. “It really matters who closed the back door,” she said to Gardaí.

Gardaí told Louise O’Connor that either she, her daughter Stephanie or Mr. Greene had closed the back door at the time. She said it could have been any of them, but she didn’t remember anyone doing it. She agreed with gardaí that the person was wearing something black and said it could have been a beach bag, but she couldn’t see. “I think you expect me to be a miracle worker and see things I can’t see,” said Louise O’Connor.

The trial before the Central Criminal Court found that during his detention six months after his murder charge, Greene changed his report on the killing and cutting up of his partner’s mother.

The jury found out that Mr. Greene entered Rathfarnham Garda on June 12, 2017 and told a detective that he had done “something terrible” and dismembered Ms. O’Connor’s body himself. However, the defendant told gardaí on December 9 that he had “raped” and felt that he was being tricked when his girlfriend Louise O’Connor later started dating her ex-boyfriend Keith Johnston.

Mr. Johnston has not pled guilty of assisting Mr. Greene in purchasing various equipment from Woodie’s, Mr. Price, B & Q and Shoe Zone, Tallaght, Dublin 24, on June 9, 2017, which will be used to disguise Ms. Greene’s remains should become O’Connor.

Johnston also denies having renovated a bathroom at Mountainview Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14 between May 31, 2017 and June 9, 2017 to destroy or hide evidence related to Ms. O’Connor’s murder.

Stephanie O’Connor did not plead guilty to dressing up as Ms. O’Connor at Mountainview Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, at a time after her murder on May 29, 2017, to disguise the fact that she was already dead.

The trial will continue on Tuesday before Judge Paul McDermott and a jury of six men and six women.

