One of the government’s most important transportation projects – the modernization and electrification of the main aerial tram routes to Dublin – will cost at least EUR 600 million more than forecast, according to new figures.

The Dart expansion program, which includes the provision of electrified rail services from Drogheda, Maynooth and Celbridge to Dublin city center, as well as the modernization of signaling systems and junctions, was funded under the National Development Plan for 2018-2027 with EUR 2 billion.

However, according to new Irish Rail cost estimates, the overall bill for the project could amount to more than EUR 2.6 billion.

There is also a risk that costs will increase if there is a fear that the relocation of the existing Docklands station to Spencer Dock, which is being examined by the National Transport Authority, could add at least EUR 100 million to the final bill.

inflation costs

Given the associated infrastructure requirements, the cost of expanding the frequency of rail links between Bray and Greystones under the Dart Expansion Plan could also be significant.

The dart expansion program is still largely in the planning and design phase, but the forecast costs have increased by more than 200 million euros since last summer.

It is assumed that the forecast costs in May last year were estimated at EUR 2.38 billion.

The purchase of an additional 41 railroad cars, which Minister of Transport Shane Ross announced a few months ago, is expected to cost around EUR 49 million more than originally expected.

Estimates for inflation costs during the project have also been increased in the new projections.

Unsatisfactory

In July last year, the executive board of CIÉ, the entire state transportation group, told Ross that “the amount of money earmarked for the National Development Plan for public transportation initiatives may not be sufficient to fund the full amount of work planned for these projects.” ,

The extent of the exceedance has only just become known.

A spokesman for CIÉ said: “A detailed design will be created to inform the entire delivery program for the darts extension.

“However, the National Development Plan provides for a mid-term review and we will contact the National Transport Authority to advise on a possible review process at this time to assess options for additional funding.”

The expansion program does not include the long-planned tunnel under Dublin, which connects the north line on the East Wall with the Kildare line in Inchicore, which has effectively been put on hold.

