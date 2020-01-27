advertisement

The CW’s Batwoman scored the second-worst of season one just a week after the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event.

TV series finale reports that Batwoman’s Episode 10 has had the worst viewer rating and rating for the show since it premiered in October 2019. It had 791,000 viewers and 0.20 ratings in the 18-49 demographics.

The show would continue these ratings with a slight improvement in Episode 11, but would still lag behind the ratings that led it to Crisis on Infinite Earths. Episode 11, “A Birthday Present,” had 869,000 viewers. However, the demographic rating from 18-49 remained constant at 0.20.

Batwoman’s Crisis on Infinite Earths saw a remarkable increase in viewership and ratings. In the crossover episode of December 9, 2019, the audience was 1.704 million with a rating of 0.60 in the 18-49 demographics. This would make the episode the second most viewed episode and the highest rated episode in the 18-49 demographics. The only other episode that was seen more than the Crisis on Infinite Earths episode was the season premiere.

Batwoman currently has an average rating of 0.32 and an average viewership of 1.223 million for its debut season.

Super Girls

CW’s other superheroes showed that Supergirl saw a similar drop in viewership and ratings on Sunday as a result of the infinite earth crisis.

Episode 10 of Supergirl had 842,000 viewers with a rating of 0.24 in the 18-49 demo.

Episode 11 of Supergirl would see a bump similar to Batwoman. Supergirl’s audience would only increase by almost 15%. 965,000 people would tune in. However, the ratings would drop to 0.20.

While Batwoman had the worst viewership in the two weeks after Crisis on Infinite Earths, Supergirl’s episode 11 numbers are actually the third highest in season 5 viewership numbers, but the episode 10 numbers are the second worst.

Supergirl currently has an average rating of 0.27 and an average audience of 988,000 for season five.

Supergirl’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” episode performed worse overall than Batwoman, but did better in the 18-49 demographics. It had 1.668 million viewers with a .65 rating.

This is a massive drop compared to Elseworlds crossover in 2018. On the Elseworlds crossover, 2.167 million people watched with a rating of 0.77.

Crisis on infinite earth against Elseworlds

In fact, the infinite earth CW crisis had a significant decrease compared to Elseworlds, with the exception of The Flash, which declined but was not as significant as Arrow and Supergirl.

The Arrow episode “Crisis on Infinite Earth” on January 14, 2020 had 1.408 million viewers with a rating of 0.52. It is December 10, 2018. The number of viewers in Elseworlds ratings was 2.064 million and in the demographic 18-49 0.77.

The flash episode “Crisis on Infinite Earths” on December 10, 2019 had a viewership of 1.727 million with a rating of 0.65. The Elseworlds episode, released on December 9, 2018, had 1.834 million with a rating of 0.67.

