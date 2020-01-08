advertisement

The CW decided to extend its entire program for another season, including the oppressed and polarizing Batwoman and the rest of the Arrowverse shows.

The network made the announcement earlier than normal on Tuesday at a time earlier, Variety reported. Those returning for the 2020-21 season include Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning, Supergirl (which was thought to be the bubble), Riverdale and The Flash.

Related: Warner Bros. is intended to be protected by copyright

advertisement

Mark Pedowitz, head of the network, said the following in a statement:

“These early orders for next season give our production teams a head start in developing storylines and hiring employees. This also provides us with a solid foundation for established, fan-favorite CW shows that we can build on for the next season. “

Pedowitz gave Batwoman and another new show, which received a second season, Nancy Drew, for “multi-platform viewers” good grades.

“We were thrilled with the creative direction of all three new series and although we are at a very early stage in our new full stack streaming strategy that allows viewers to watch our new shows from the start, we are already seeing incredibly positive ones Results from our multi-platform audience for Nancy Drew and Batwoman. “

Related: Batwoman and Supergirl audience figures continue to fall as ratings remain stable

He can see “positive results”, but the broadcast ratings tell a different story. After the TV series finale and our previous coverage, Batwoman viewership has dropped sharply week after week since it premiered in October.

Its series premiere achieved a value of 0.47 in the coveted 18-49 demo with 1.86 million viewers. In episode 2, 22 percent fell to 1.45 million, which corresponds to a demo rating of 0.35 (a decrease of 25.53 percent). At week 3, it was 0.31 – another drop of over 11 percent – and 1.221 million viewers – a drop of almost 16 percent from the previous week.

Audiences continued to decline until Monday night, December 9, when Batwoman’s Crisis on Infinite Earths aired. This episode achieved a rating of 0.60 and 1.704 million viewers, a dramatic increase of 114.29 percent and 69 percent, respectively.

Keep in mind that there have been numerous guest appearances and surprises, such as Kevin Conroy, who played an iteration of Bruce Wayne and Brandon Routh, who landed on the Cape again as Kingdom Come Superman. Before that, Sunday, December 1, a regular episode with no big guest stars or divergent storylines, had only 0.28 and 1.008 million.

Relatives: Ruby Rose and The CW’s Batwoman continue to bleed viewers after episode 5

Batwoman’s ratings match those of Riverdale, Supergirl, and Supernatural (last season). The fastest man in the world, The Flash, comes as no surprise in attendance at CW with an average rating of 0.9 among adults between 18 and 49 years. The next season will be the seventh.

Reboots Dynasty, Charmed and Roswell, New Mexico were also lit green for new seasons. Premiere dates for the slate have not yet been fixed.

(Visited once, 1 visits today)

advertisement