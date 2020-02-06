advertisement

The phrase “end of an era” does not do justice to the death of Kirk Douglas at 103.

As a star for three quarters of a century, he appeared for the first time in 1946 with Barbara Stanwyck in The Strange Love of Martha Ivers and established himself as a rugged, charismatic actor who – like his contemporary Burt Lancaster – brought athleticism to everything he did ,

He played alongside Doris Day as a variation of the trumpeter Bix Beiderbecke in Young Man With a Horn (1950) and received an Oscar nomination as a cynical film producer in The Bad and the Beautiful (1952).

Later significant roles included scorching phrases for Stanley Kubrick in Paths of Glory (1957) and Spartacus (1960). He campaigned against McCarthyite tyranny to make the last film that blacklisted writer Dalton Trumbo wrote, and continued to campaign for liberal purposes throughout his enormously long life.

Michael Douglas, the most famous of his four sons, made the announcement on Wednesday evening. “My brothers and I announce with great sadness that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” he said.

“For the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of film, who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian, whose commitment to justice and the reasons he believed was a benchmark for all of us . “

Douglas was born humble as Issur Danielovitch in Amsterdam, New York. The Ragman’s Son, his autobiography with the memorable title 1988, spoke to the readers about the great needs of an interwar childhood.

He sold sandwiches to mill workers and delivered newspapers when he dreamed of finding his way around the theater. He eventually received a scholarship to the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York City – Lauren Bacall was a classmate – but his career, like so many of his generation, was interrupted by World War II. He served as a communications officer in the U.S. Navy and was released medically in 1944 after a deep wound.

After the war, he managed to secure work in radio broadcasts and commercials. Bacall recommended him to Paramount, who saw something remarkable in The Strange Love of Martha Ivers on his angular face with the famous pimpled chin and found room for him.

The actors Burt Lancaster and Kirk Douglas (right) rehearse their song and dance act in preparation for the Night of the 100 Stars on August 31, 1993 at the Palladium in London. Photo: staff / PA Wire

As is known, awkward

Douglas took an unusual place among the stars of the era.

As a known awkward person (some would say he was combative), he attacked his roles with great intensity, but did not have the mysterious difference between method actors such as Montgomery Clift or Marlon Brando.

Douglas tore the canvas as Vincent Van Gogh in the focused lust for life, but he was also at home and waving a sword in adventures like Spartacus or The Vikings (1958).

“The biggest lie is the lie that we tell ourselves in our distorted ideas by hiding some areas and improving others,” he said. “What remains are not the cold facts of life, but how we perceive them. That is really who we are. “

In the 1960s, he had great success in the stage version of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and worked hard to get the play on film. Unfortunately, at the time it came together in 1975, he was too old for the role.

Jack Nicholson won an Oscar for rebellious leadership. Michael Douglas grabbed his first Oscar as producer of the film. Kirk never won an Oscar. “He’s totally inspiring,” Michael said later.

Kirk Douglas rarely worked after suffering a severe stroke in 1996. However, he remained an important part of his clan for over two decades.

“Life is like a B-picture script,” he said once. His extraordinary survival over so many years certainly fulfills this description.

Douglas wasn’t quite the last star from Hollywood’s golden age. Olivia De Havilland, born about six months earlier, is still in the air and alert. But a curtain fell on one of Hollywood’s great careers.

The award at the Oscars on Sunday evening will be something to see. He is survived by Anne Buydens, whom he married in 1954, and by three of his four sons.

