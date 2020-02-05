advertisement

Nobody offers more variety in this choice than the Greens. But Eamon Ryan found it difficult to get past the Sinn Féin steamroller, hear his voice, and get his party’s message through to change.

Or maybe voters just don’t want to hear it. In any case, Ryan stands by his vision of a greener Ireland.

“My job is to explain [voters] that this is not a cost but an opportunity. It’s a better home. It’s a better community,” said the Greens leader in an interview with The Irish Times People understand that there is a crisis. We have to present the solutions. I think this message works. “

Where would the Dublin Bay South TD like to see something else?

“Our transport system, our land use system, our energy system and our wasteful industrial system,” he says, “must all change if the state is to strive” towards a sustainable future “.

He admits that these are very big changes, “but we have to do that. It is not based on an escape of the imagination – it is what we know we have to do. , , It doesn’t change for the worse, it changes for the better. “

Ryan continues: “They use it as an opportunity to create a better economy and a better sense of community so that people don’t commute three to four hours a day, which hundreds of thousands do.

“Ready for change”

“They are using it to create a new renewable energy system that will be available for the next 500 years. If we do it right, you can start paying Irish farmers properly.” And this nonsense that the green agenda poses a risk to rural Ireland or a risk to Irish farmers – it’s just the opposite. The current system is not working and is therefore ripe for change. “

But the Greens’ message hasn’t got through, and Ryan knows. Perhaps it is because difficult decisions are required in certain areas that bother people.

“They have to combine housing and transport. Most of the houses rise on the outskirts of Dublin, where the building is, where people have no public transport to take them in. They are stuck in traffic for hours every day.”

It’s good. However, 33 major road projects are expected to begin over the next five years. Which do you cancel?

“They would go through it on a case-by-case basis and do it based on a proper analysis. However, there are currently 50 road projects underway – we don’t have a single public transportation project on the go. Not one,” he says

Ryan loves to think big. He fervently speaks of exposing half of the Irish marine area to non-fishing marine conservation and housing hundreds of offshore wind farms to create the potential for supplying electricity to North West Europe.

All of this would have to be decided in the next year or two. “We’re starting now,” he says.

‘Makes sense’

However, the elections are often about more regional issues.

“When I go out and tell people, don’t shake your head and say please don’t – they realize it makes sense for our country.”

According to coalition preferences, it is an open book. The extent of the climate crisis is so great that the Greens would work with everyone and everyone.

“I will work with the socialists, I will work with the shinners, I will work with Fine Gael, I will work with Fianna Fáil – because if not, then with the voters who choose Sinn Féin or Fine Gael or whatever, I would say I have no regard for you. “

Ryan is relaxed on his outspoken Mayo candidate Saoirse McHugh, who is vehemently against a coalition with Fine Gael or Fianna Fáil.

“I don’t agree with her. She has the right to and I respect her views and I agree with a lot of what she says. She is a fantastic candidate. But I do not agree with her.

“I told her:” Your neighbors in Achill will probably vote for Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael – we also have to get her on board. “

